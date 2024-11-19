Peek’s First-Ever “Prescription Marketplace” Helps Employers Revolutionize Their Prescription Benefits

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everyone wants to help their employees stay healthy, yet companies large and small struggle with runaway healthcare costs and complicated and confusing plans.

And when it comes to prescription medications, people everywhere face tough choices. Can they afford their meds, or do they have to cut back like the other nine million Americans the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says stop taking their prescriptions because they can’t afford them? And how much time and money are lost as those employees stay sick?

There is a better way. A new company called Peek has created the most comprehensive drug cost aggregator available and made it so simple and transparent that any employee can use it. Peek’s easy-to-use web and mobile app empowers employers and their employees by giving them unprecedented access to a personalized prescription shopping experience.

Other cash card programs only offer their own negotiated prices. But Peek brings multiple options for cost savings together in one place. It helps employees compare prescription costs across more sources and discount programs than anyone else. First, Peek’s team created partnerships with cash card companies so it could make multiple retail and mail order cash discounts available. Then, it created a first-ever personalized approach by making it possible to include an employee’s potential insurance co-pay/out-of-pocket amount. Peek also leverages its relationships with biopharma to add manufacturer copay offset programs for even more savings options.

Peek’s team will continuously seek out new options and pricing to offer employers and their employees to ensure a robust experience.

Employees can access everything Peek provides within a turnkey, simplified shopping experience that stands alone or seamlessly integrates into existing company platforms.

They use Peek’s app to review all their prescription purchase options at the price and pharmacy that works best for them.

“Buying prescriptions can be costly and confusing for employees - and it creates a huge strain on an employer’s health care spend,” said Michael Navin, Peek’s founder and a former pharma executive with decades of industry experience. “Peek brings transparency, simplicity, and affordability to the patient.”

“We take the mystery and stress out of buying prescriptions and make the process as easy as comparing costs on the supermarket shelf,” Navin said. “Employers help their employees save money - and improve their bottom line.”

Large and small companies with or without comprehensive benefit plans can offer Peek to their employees. Learn more here: https://peekmeds.com

About Peek

The Peek Prescription Marketplace gives employers a revolutionary new approach to controlling runaway prescription costs for their employees by providing unprecedented transparency, simplicity - and cost savings. Peek aggregates cash discount cards, manufacturer copay offset programs, and an employee’s insurance information to provide a holistic and personalized view of prescription price options. The company’s easy-to-use platform offers a one-stop-shopping experience for prescription drugs.

Peek’s team has decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and offers various services to biopharma manufacturers, brokers, benefits consultants, third-party administrators and employers. Visit https://peekmeds.com/.