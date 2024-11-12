New York Jobs CEO Council Launches “Make It Here” Campaign to Celebrate 40,000 New Yorkers Hired & Unveils a New Brand Identity

New York Jobs CEO Council ads featuring the #MakeItHereNYC campaign will run on MTA transit and within yellow taxis throughout November and December, highlighting the organization's commitment to building a stronger, more equitable New York City workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

New York Jobs CEO Council ads featuring the #MakeItHereNYC campaign will run on MTA transit and within yellow taxis throughout November and December, highlighting the organization's commitment to building a stronger, more equitable New York City workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

New York Jobs CEO Council ads featuring the #MakeItHereNYC campaign will run on MTA transit and within yellow taxis throughout November and December, highlighting the organization's commitment to building a stronger, more equitable New York City workforce.

New York Jobs CEO Council ads featuring the #MakeItHereNYC campaign will run on MTA transit and within yellow taxis throughout November and December, highlighting the organization's commitment to building a stronger, more equitable New York City workforce.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the New York Jobs CEO Council (“Jobs Council”) launches its citywide “Make It Here” campaign highlighting its member companies’ commitment to building a stronger, more equitable New York City workforce. The campaign's goal is to highlight the organization’s progress in hiring 40,000 under-resourced New Yorkers at its member companies and calls for local business leaders to join their peers in ensuring New York is a place where everyone can make it. The campaign is complemented by a new brand identity and redesigned website.

Advertising will run across all five boroughs and within iconic New York City locations, including Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, One Vanderbilt, Times Square and Lincoln Center. The campaign will continue to run through December on the MTA Subway, Metro-North Railroad, Long Island Railroad, within yellow cab systems and member company retail locations.

The announcement comes on the heels of a new Collective Insights Report produced by the Jobs Council illustrating the business case for hiring local. Jobs Council companies, in fact, reported higher offer rates and retention rates among early career hires from low-income backgrounds, as compared to overall talent hires at our companies across the NY Metro area. Retention rates alone also increased to an impressive 87% in 2023.

The Jobs Council was launched in 2020 by JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and now includes nearly 30 CEOs from New York’s largest employers – many of whom are featured in the campaign alongside City University of New York (CUNY) alumni who successfully landed a job or internship through Jobs Council-backed initiatives. Since then, Jobs Council companies have collectively partnered on economic development solutions, bridging the gap between New York’s largest employers and city partners – including the City of New York, CUNY, New York City Public Schools, and more.

“Like the New York transit system, the Jobs Council creates connections that make it easier for every New Yorker to make it,” said Kiersten Barnet, Executive Director of the New York Jobs CEO Council. “This campaign, along with our new brand identity, reflects our evolving role in driving New York City’s workforce forward. The focus on iconic New York transit locations for this campaign is intentional – we know New Yorkers have the skills to go places, our job is to ensure they get there.”

The “Make it Here” campaign reflects the Jobs Council’s focus on improving the school-to-jobs pipeline and creating new career pathways for New Yorkers. The Jobs Council works toward this mission by building public-private partnerships to better align job seekers’ skills with businesses’ needs, advance earn-and-learn career pathways, and connect skilled talent to in-demand jobs and internships.

“The ‘Make it Here’ campaign elevates the stories of thousands of CUNY students who have benefited from the university’s partnership with the New York Jobs CEO Council, which has helped build robust talent pipelines into the city’s workforce,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “This campaign will encourage more businesses to join the mission of the Council, tap the vast talent of CUNY students from every corner of the city, and promote the equitable growth of New York’s economy.”

“Investing in local talent is good business,” said Kathryn Wylde, President & CEO of the Partnership for New York City. “Through our collaborative work with the New York Jobs CEO Council, we all benefit by advancing New York City’s standing as a global hub of economic opportunity, upward mobility, and innovation.”

"Talent is our city's greatest asset. I applaud the Jobs Council and their members for connecting more than 40,000 under-resourced New Yorkers to career opportunities at some of the city's largest employers, helping to make our economy more inclusive and more resilient," said Abby Jo Sigal, Executive Director of The NYC Mayor’s Office of Talent and Workforce Development. "The ‘Make it Here’ campaign, by encouraging more employers to hire locally and demonstrating the business case for sourcing great talent through partnerships with CUNY campuses and New York City Public Schools, will drive economic mobility for New Yorkers and prosperity for employers."

About the New York Jobs CEO Council

The New York Jobs CEO Council is a nonprofit membership intermediary that works to scale sustainable, market-driven workforce development solutions that benefit both job seekers and businesses. Led by CEOs of large employers, the Jobs Council is committed to hiring 100,000 under-resourced New Yorkers into in-demand careers, including 25,000 job seekers from the City University of New York (CUNY). Jobs Council activities are rooted in the belief that stronger employment outcomes are required to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth in New York City. Current member companies include Accenture, AIG, Amazon, American Express, aon, Bank of America, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Citi, ConEdison, Deloitte, EY, Google, IBM, JPMorganChase, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Co, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Microsoft, Mount Sinai, NewYork-Presbyterian, Northwell Health, PwC, Ralph Lauren, TD Bank, The Travelers Companies, Inc., Tishman Speyer, and Wells Fargo. We invite interested companies to contact the Jobs Council directly at hirelocal@jobscouncil.org.