dSPACE to Host User Conference West November 6th at the AWS Automotive Prototyping and Innovation Lab in Santa Clara, CA to Gather Users, Partners, and Industry Leaders

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dSPACE, one of the world's leading solution providers for simulation and validation of automated and connected vehicles, and an Amazon Web Service (AWS) Automotive Competency Partner, has announced the agenda of the one-day user conference on the West Coast at the AWS Automotive Prototyping and Innovation Lab.

This immersive all-day experience promises to give you firsthand insights to help you propel your current or future projects forward in automotive, aerospace, off-highway, rail, or beyond.

During this event, you'll gain valuable knowledge of the strategies adopted by your peers to overcome complex issues throughout the product development and validation process. Discover how dSPACE and AWS are at the forefront, collaborating to drive advancements across crucial technological domains.

The keynote, Strengthening the Foundation: Key Areas of Focus for Successful SDV Outcomes, presented by Jason France, Global Consulting Manager, SBD Automotive, will aim to address what’s conceptually needed to recognize successful SDV deployment at the consumer level (and by extension, OEM).

“We want to provide a space where customers and partners can come together and discuss industry challenges and discuss future technology developments,” says Thorsten Oppermann, Director Sales and Marketing dSPACE Inc. “We are looking forward to hosting the great event at the AWS lab where customers come to try technology during the development process.”

This event will cover topics including the dSPACE View on the Challenges Facing Our Customers, Dr. Peter Waeltermann, CEO, dSPACE Inc.; Data Challenges of a Global AV Company, Cameron Gieda, Director of Business Development, PonyAI USA; Lucid’s Scale of Testing and Infrastructure Using dSPACE Toolchain, Nirav Mehta, Sr. Manager SW Test, Lucid Motors; How GenAi Accelerates and Increases Quality for SDV Development, Jeremy Dahan, Automotive Compute Sr Tech GTM Specialist, AWS; plus technology deep dives in ADAS and Emobility topics including cybersecurity.

Besides the impressive lineup of thought leaders, dSPACE will have multiple in-person demos on site at the Lab such as a virtual environment for simulation and integration purposes using arm-based AWS graviton processors, data logging and prototyping with Seagate data storage services for autonomous driving applications, a flexible system for the precise and deterministic data replay of an unlimited number of raw sensor and bus data streams of any kind, a cloud-based, highly scalable solution for the simulation and validation of functions for autonomous driving including sensor-realistic simulation for ADAS/AD in real time, battery cell emulation and real-time-capable battery models that fit any use case, real-time simulation of power electronics circuits developed with Simscape Electrical™ (Specialized Power Systems), ready-to-use fuzzing cybersecurity test cases for commonly used automotive bus and network protocols and motor simulation with GDM -- allows for higher fidelity models and complex motor topologies.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With more than 2,700 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through its regional companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, Korea, India and Sweden.