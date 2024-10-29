2024 Liquid Insights Tour by Southern Glazer’s Unveils Latest U.S. Wine & Spirits Trends

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's), the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, today announced findings from its 2024 Liquid Insights Tour, a coast-to-coast educational initiative focused on exploring the top trends shaping the wine and spirits industry. Building on the company’s 2022 tour, this year’s research included six markets – Tampa, FL; Los Angeles, CA; Austin, TX; Portland, OR; Denver, CO; and New York City, NY – spanning 45 diverse casual dining, polished casual, fine dining, and cocktail bars.

The 2024 tour digs deeper into the insights identified in 2022, as well as revealing new and emerging trends, offering fresh perspectives from more than 300 beverages sampled in both newer concepts and select iconic venues. The findings provide industry partners with exclusive data on emerging consumer preferences and innovation areas poised to differentiate brands in a highly-competitive marketplace.

During the tour, Brian Masilionis, Sr. Director, Commercial Development for Southern Glazer’s, led a team of the Company’s industry-leading beverage experts to sample the drinks, evaluate menus, and connect first-hand with on-premise restaurant and bar operators. The team included:

Debbi Peek, Director of Mixology, Commercial Development

Allen Katz, Director of Mixology & Spirits Education, New York

Mishka Bier, Director of Mixology, Southern California

Florian Minier, Brand Development Manager, Austin

“Our 2024 Liquid Insights Tour has uncovered an exciting shift in consumer preferences, with bartenders and mixologists embracing new ingredients, techniques, and presentation styles,” said Brian Masilionis, Sr. Director, Commercial Development for Southern Glazer’s. “These trends are not only elevating the guest experience but also providing fresh opportunities for creativity behind the bar. By incorporating everything from bold, botanical flavors to minimalist garnishes, industry professionals are finding innovative ways to differentiate their offerings, drive engagement, and stay ahead in a highly competitive and ever-evolving market.”

The top 10 wine and cocktail trends identified by the team in 2024 are:

Botanical Beverages – Botanical spirits are making a strong impact, with vegetal ingredients adding bright, herbal accents to cocktails, without overwhelming their overall flavor. These ingredients offer bartenders the opportunity to introduce complex, slightly bitter flavors, giving guests a refreshing, layered experience. Clarified & Carbonated – Clarified cocktails and carbonated beverages offer guests a cleaner, smoother drinking experience. These techniques allow lighter flavors to shine, providing a refreshing and refined sip that encourages guests to keep coming back for more. Martini Revival – The martini is seeing a resurgence, with bartenders experimenting by infusing traditional spirits with unique ingredients such as olive oil or savory flavors. This reinvention adds exciting, unexpected twists to the classic cocktail, offering guests a fresh take on an old favorite. Umami Unveiled – Umami flavors—the core fifth taste—are expanding the cocktail repertoire, adding savory depth to drinks through ingredients like mushrooms, onions, fish, meat protein, and aged cheeses. These flavors linger on the palate, creating a mouthwatering experience that elevates cocktails into something truly memorable. Luscious Lychee – Lychee is gaining popularity across markets, bringing a soft, subtle sweetness and floral aroma to cocktails that complements the renewed martini craze. This fruit, along with other Asian ingredients, adds an exotic touch to drinks, creating balanced flavor profiles that appeal to a wide range of palates. Minimalist/Maximalist – Venues are adopting a dual approach to crafting elegant, simply garnished cocktails, while also incorporating at least one maximalist option that adds an element of theater. This approach allows bartenders to showcase both understated elegance and indulgent presentation, enhancing the overall guest experience. Crafted Low-to-No Cocktails – Low-Alcohol by Volume (ABV) and non-alcoholic cocktails are more sophisticated than ever with prices often climbing to be comparable to full proof drinks, and bartenders crafting beverages that offer depth and texture without less or no alcohol. These drinks are perfect for guests who want a crafted experience without much or any alcohol without compromising on flavor. Worldly Whites & Sparkling – While Sauvignon Blanc continues to remain very popular, there’s a rising interest in introducing guests to a wider variety of aromatic white wines from around the world. Some of the standout examples we saw across markets were Gruner Veltliner, dry Riesling, Chenin Blanc, Vinho Verde, and Falanghina. Chilled & Natural – There’s a growing trend toward offering chilled red wines and natural wines by the glass, often, but not always from the Old World. These light, crisp wines provide a refreshing alternative to heavier selections, and their natural production processes resonate with guests seeking more sustainable choices with flavors often with more minerality and earthiness. Tiny Tipples – Smaller portions of cocktails and wine are becoming increasingly popular, giving guests the chance to try more drinks without the commitment of a full serving. This trend offers bartenders the flexibility to showcase a variety of creations while maximizing profitability with higher-margin percentage mini portions.

“Southern Glazer’s is dedicated to investing in data and insights to help drive business growth and benefit our suppliers and clients,” added Chris Williams, Executive Vice President, National Accounts. “Our unique offerings, such as the Liquid Insights Tour, give us an unparalleled ability to identify and spot new trends. Our team will utilize these insights in conjunction with our ELEVATE platform for data analysis, along with third-party data investments, to continue to provide exceptional services that builds trust with our partners.”

For more information on the Liquid Insights Tour visit Liquid Insights Tour Report (southernglazers.com).

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.