Edmonton MedTech Start-Up MACH32 Awarded Research and Development Contract From BARDA To Develop Life-Saving Bleeding Control Intervention

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACH32 announced today that it has been awarded an EZ-BAA Advanced Research and Development contract from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The contract supports MACH32’s development of an intramuscular formulation of tranexamic acid (TXA) formulation designed to treat life-threatening bleeding after traumatic injury.

Uncontrolled bleeding is a leading cause of preventable death worldwide. To address this medical need, MACH32 is developing an intramuscular formulation of TXA to be used to treat life-threatening bleeding. TXA prevents blood clots from breaking down, which slows bleeding until a patient can be fully treated. Currently TXA is only available as an IV medication, which is more challenging to use in emergency and pre-hospital situations. MACH32’s intramuscular TXA formulation is designed to be quick and easy to use by first responders.

“Our long-term vision is to have TXA available to all first responders in an autoinjector format. Think ‘EpiPen’ but for traumatic bleeding. This contract award from BARDA will help us achieve this vision,” stated Dr. Marc Curial CEO of MACH32.

The contract is valued at approximately $750,000 USD and will be completed over the next 18 months.

BARDA is supporting the development of intramuscular TXA under the organization’s RePAIR program.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50124C00058.

About MACH32 –

MACH32 (Alberta, Canada) is a medical technology company with the primary goal of stopping people from bleeding to death. MACH32 has developed IMSAFE, an innovative intramuscular autoinjector designed to administer Tranexamic Acid (TXA), a proven treatment for reducing hemorrhage-related mortality. By simplifying TXA delivery, MACH32 aims to increase access to life-saving treatment in pre-hospital settings; their mission is to make trauma care more effective, ensuring timely intervention to save lives.