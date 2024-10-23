Lazurite Welcomes Dr. Jacob Calcei as Medical Advisor. "I am thrilled to join Lazurite and support their groundbreaking work in minimally invasive surgery," said Dr. Calcei. "The ArthroFree(r) system represents a significant advancement in surgical technology, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue improving outcomes for patients and surgeons alike."

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lazurite, a leader in innovative surgical technologies and the company behind the FDA-approved ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jacob Calcei as a Medical Advisor. A highly respected orthopedic sports medicine physician and shoulder surgeon, Dr. Calcei is a Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Institute. He brings a wealth of expertise to Lazurite as the company continues to revolutionize the field of minimally invasive surgery.

"We are excited to have Dr. Calcei join the Lazurite team," said Eugene Malinskiy, CEO of Lazurite. "His extensive experience in sports medicine, along with his dedication to research and innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance patient outcomes through innovative technology."

Dr. Calcei is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He specializes in the treatment of acute injuries and chronic conditions of the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, and ankle. He is also an accomplished researcher with a focus on cartilage preservation, biologics in sports medicine injuries, and injury prevention.

He earned his medical doctorate with honors from New York University School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the prestigious Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He went on to complete a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at Stanford University, working with athletes of all levels, including the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

A native of Northeast Ohio, Dr. Calcei is passionate about improving care for athletes and advancing the practice of orthopedic surgery. He has been recognized with numerous awards for his contributions to the field, including the ASES Mark Frankle, MD, Health Care Policy Award.

For more information about Lazurite and its innovative solutions, visit lazurite.co.

About Lazurite

Lazurite is a medical device company focused on advancing surgical technology through innovative, wireless solutions. Its flagship product, the ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System, is the first FDA-approved wireless camera for minimally invasive surgery, designed to improve surgeon mobility, reduce setup times, and enhance patient safety. Lazurite is committed to driving the future of surgery with cutting-edge technology that improves outcomes for patients, surgeons, and healthcare systems worldwide.