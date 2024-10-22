Cloudinary Unveils Enhanced API-first DAM Platform

Cloudinary introduces more AI-powered workflow automations to its API-first DAM platform to help brands capture attention and engage viewers with visual storytelling at scale.

Cloudinary introduces more AI-powered workflow automations to its API-first DAM platform to help brands capture attention and engage viewers with visual storytelling at scale.

SAN JOSE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, announced new capabilities for its intelligent, API-first digital asset management (DAM) platform that further streamline every stage of the asset lifecycle. Innovations include customizable creative review and approval workflows, best-in-class portals for total control over asset sharing, and practical AI solutions to automate manual tasks. Those attending DAM New York 2024 this week are invited to visit the Cloudinary booth to learn more.

Cloudinary was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Digital Asset Management (Doc #US51265723, July 2024). Top brands such as lastminute.com, Mecum Auctions, Neiman Marcus, Paul Smith, Rapha and River Island rely on Cloudinary’s DAM to manage huge asset volumes, improve collaboration, save thousands of hours on repetitive tasks, improve user experience and increase conversions.

An AI-powered single source of truth to improve efficiency across the asset lifecycle

Cloudinary’s DAM serves as a single source of truth for all visual assets, consolidating the often disparate visual asset technologies managed across teams—image and video solutions, dynamic media services, CDNs, and storage—into one highly connected and intelligent platform.

Cloudinary streamlines workflows and improves efficiencies for every team involved in visual storytelling. Its embedded AI automates creative review and approval workflows and enables auto-tagging and visual search for simpler asset classification and discovery. AI-powered content moderation and content credentialing with C2PA compliance helps ensure brand compliance and customer confidence in every asset, even as library volumes increase and user generated content (UGC) and AI content proliferate.

“Cloudinary’s DAM is incredibly intuitive,” said Manuel Mascheroni, head of content, lastminute.com. “In addition to giving our developers access to Cloudinary’s automations via APIs, any DAM user can easily and independently find their ideal asset and manipulate it for their own intended use case. They also have direct access to a studio that allows them to see, in real time, how to edit the asset and what it will look like once published across channels."

An API-first DAM for composable architectures

According to a recent independent DAM survey commissioned by Cloudinary, 86% of respondents consider a highly integratable DAM to be extremely or very important. API-first from the start and one of the earliest members of the MACH Alliance, Cloudinary offers a robust ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins with popular tools.

“Today’s visual economy demands that brands harness the full power of their images and videos to engage and connect with consumers, and these modern experiences require a modern DAM,” said Rob Daynes, Managing Director of Digital Asset Management at Cloudinary. “When powerful martech tools work together in harmony, the professionals that rely on them can too. This raises the bar for the kinds of experiences they can build to truly distinguish themselves in their market.”

Deliver high performing personalized omni-channel experiences with generative AI

As the industry standard in image and video optimization for more than a decade, Cloudinary offers a full range of practical AI capabilities in its DAM that accelerate time to market by automating formerly manual tasks at scale, including automatically cropping, resizing, and delivering assets in the ideal file format and quality.

With Cloudinary’s cutting-edge generative AI capabilities available within its visual workspace, Studio, any DAM user can create unlimited on-brand customizations of a single asset or collection of assets for any use case. Accurate previews eliminate publishing risk and ensure that assets transformed by generative AI automations such as background removal and fill, object removal and replacement, product recoloring, or image quality enhancement will look flawless once delivered to the consumer.

To support the 80% of brands that plan to expand their use of video, Cloudinary also offers generative AI-powered video editing, smart previews, transcription, captioning, auto-translation, and more.

Attendees of DAM New York 2024 are invited to meet with Cloudinary at booth #37 and attend its sessions on Wednesday, October 23: Navigating Myths and Reality in the AI-Driven DAM with panelists from Broadway Licensing Global and the Philadelphia Eagles; and Engaging Customers With Visual Storytelling: How lastminute.com inspires and converts with stunning omnichannel experiences powered by DAM with Cloudinary’s Senior Product Marketing Manager for DAM Matt Noyes and lastminute.com’s Mascheroni.

To learn more, read today's blog, explore Cloudinary's interactive demos, and evaluate the financial benefits of AI automation with the Cloudinary AI Value Calculator.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than two million users and 10,000 customers, including Adidas, Bleacher Report, Etsy, Fiverr, Grubhub, Minted, Paul Smith and Rivian, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. Backed by an ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins, Cloudinary’s AI-powered image and video solutions offer a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual content to anyone, anywhere. As a result, brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.