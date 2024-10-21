Gillette debuts ‘The Best Your Game Can Get’ featuring Toronto Raptors player Gradey Dick and NBA Legend Tracy McGrady

Gillette is the official shave and beard care partner of the NBA in Canada and the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors player, Gradey Dick, and NBA Legend, Tracy McGrady, appear in ‘The Best Your Game Can Get’ as part of Gillette Canada’s partnership with the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, is proud to announce its newest campaign, The Best Your Game Can Get, featuring Toronto Raptors’ Gradey Dick and NBA Legend Tracy McGrady. This new campaign flips the traditional mentor-mentee relationship, with Gradey Dick imparting knowledge about the latest grooming technology from GilletteLabs to one of his shooting mentors, Tracy McGrady.

"I grew up watching Tracy McGrady and learned a lot from his successes. His inspiration helped me get to where I am today. Now, its my time to show my appreciation,” said Gradey Dick. “That’s why I’m excited to be continuing my partnership with Gillette and to be part of The Best Your Game Can Get. I want to help guys of every age be their best, by sharing how I get my game face on, which starts with a shave with GilletteLabs.”

Tracy McGrady, reflecting on his involvement in the campaign, said: “Being part of this campaign with Gradey is a full-circle moment. I’m proud to pass the torch to a new generation, and with the GilletteLabs razor, I’m reminded that you’re never too old to try something new and better.”

A NEW ERA FOR GILLETTE IN SPORTS

The new campaign reimagines how Gillette shares its 100+ years sports marketing legacy with Canadians by championing game changers, like Gradey Dick. From his on-court performance to his off-court engagements, Gradey is redefining the image of professional athletes in Canada. Gillette is proud to use its platforms to show the world how these game changers redefine what it means to be ‘the best’ in their own era and as part of their game day grooming ritual.

“The Best Your Game Can Get puts a twist on tradition by letting the younger generation take the lead with GilletteLabs, and showing the world that the best a man can get keeps getting better,” said Jennifer Seiler, Senior Vice President, Grooming Canada at P&G. “Every generation learns from those who came before. Like Gillette’s wide portfolio of grooming tools, new technology and constant innovation have led Gen Z to not only find their own way in life, but also lead the way for others. We’re excited to give the younger generation a platform to show all they know about being their best, including Gillette’s ultimate shaving experience, the GilletteLabs razor.”

The Best Your Game Can Get is debuting in celebration of Gillette’s new designation as the official shave and beard care partner of the NBA in Canada and its continued partnership with the Toronto Raptors. GilletteLabs is the official razor of the Toronto Raptors and features a green bar that releases trapped hairs to get virtually every hair in a single stroke, reducing irritation from shaving over the same spot.

Canadians can learn more about the GilletteLabs razor by visiting Gillette.ca and find the GilletteLabs razor at select food, drug and mass merchandise stores across Canada for the suggested retail price of $24.99 to $59.99*.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer

About Gillette

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.ca. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.ca. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: Gillette