Monument Advocacy Announces Partnership with Everlane Equity Partners to Expand Capabilities and Reach

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monument Advocacy, a leading national, bipartisan government relations and public affairs firm, today announced an investment by Everlane Equity Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. The investment will allow Monument to continue to provide best-in-class integrated services to clients while supporting growth to deliver results in additional geographic markets and policy areas. Business operations will continue to be led by Monument’s CEO John Murray, Founder C. Stewart Verdery, Jr., and Monument’s Senior Leadership Team.

Monument Advocacy has grown rapidly since being founded in 2006 by Verdery and today provides many of the most recognizable brands in the world with effective government relations strategies, winning public affairs campaigns, and targeted strategic communications support. Savvy organizations and executives, including cutting-edge innovators, not-for-profits, Fortune 1000 corporations, and C-suite leaders, turn to Monument for all-inclusive advocacy that helps shape the public policies that influence their success.

“ At every turn we’ve built Monument to give our clients an edge through the most modern, holistic approach to advocacy available on the market,” said Stewart Verdery. “ Our clients are innovators and so are we. This new partnership will allow us to super charge that approach by expanding our clients’ access to new markets and tools, while ensuring the same level of policy understanding, responsiveness, and creativity that our clients have come to expect.”

“ This exciting opportunity to up-level our services fits with the commitment we make to every client that we will never rest on past successes,” said John Murray. “ The Everlane partnership will mean new ideas, capabilities, talent, geographies and, ultimately, new ways to win for our clients.”

“ Monument’s sustained growth, unparalleled roster of clients, policy expertise, and strategies for expansion makes them an ideal investment platform,” said Daniel Vetrano, Principal of Everlane. He added, " We wanted a partner that is both committed to client service and has a strategic vision for how a larger suite of services will deliver across issue sets. The need for corporations and other sophisticated organizations to utilize best-in-class advocacy is expanding rapidly, and we see Monument as a market leader.”

Monument Advocacy was represented by Lakeside Partners, a Seattle and Minneapolis based firm providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services, in the transaction. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) represented Monument Advocacy on legal matters related to the transaction. Envoy Capital Advisors provided transaction support and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Everlane Equity Partners.

About Monument Advocacy

Monument Advocacy is a dynamic bipartisan firm offering comprehensive government relations, strategic communications, public affairs, and digital services. Monument has over 50 employees and 130 clients across the country. Monument has been recognized as one of the leading advocacy firms in the country and ranks among the top 25 firms in terms of federal lobbying revenue.

About Everlane Equity Partners

Everlane Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in strategic investments in small and middle-market companies. Everlane uses its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses.