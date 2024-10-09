Annapolis Radiology Associates Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management Services Provider

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Annapolis Radiology Associates (ARA) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management clients. Annapolis Radiology Associates is a private group of physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality radiology and radiation oncology services to all patients in the Annapolis, Baltimore-Washington, and Chesapeake Bay regions.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Annapolis Radiology Associates including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

“We are very excited to begin our relationship with Healthcare Administrative Partners,” says Jody Waters, Practice Manager at Annapolis Radiology Associates. “Their radiology expertise is extensive, and we truly feel that they are invested in our success. We believe HAP has the resources to take our practice’s performance to the next level.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Healthcare Administrative Partners is committed to providing all our clients with the tools they need to be successful in today’s challenging healthcare economy. Our team is not only a vendor, but a partner, to the many practices we serve. HAP is delighted to bring on Annapolis Radiology Associates and expand our presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

