BioTalent Canada Announces Research Project to Strengthen Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility in Alberta’s Bio-Economy

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTalent Canada announced today a new project that will uncover insights and shape strategies to transform the inclusivity, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA) of the workforce in Alberta’s bio-economy.

This project, funded in part by the Province of Alberta in partnership with the Government of Canada, involves working alongside industry partners and collaborators to conduct a labour market study to better understand the employment rate and critical barriers of equity-deserving groups. These findings will be used to develop a library of curated IDEA resources, supporting companies in enhancing the representation of equity-deserving groups within the sector.

Alberta’s bio-economy is facing a widening talent shortage, with an anticipated 18,800 additional workers needed by 2029 across Western Canada, according to BioTalent Canada's labour market research. Companies in this sector can benefit from utilizing IDEA best practices to help recruit and retain the diverse workforce they need to thrive.

“Aggregating market insights and increasing the accessibility of IDEA tools will have a positive impact on employers’ understanding and ability to effectively hire and retain equity-deserving groups,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “This project will play a pivotal role in promoting the benefits of IDEA in creating a sustainable, stronger and more diverse bio-economy in Alberta.”

Bioscience employers who participate in this project will have the opportunity to promote their innovative IDEA practices and provide guidance on needed resources while reinforcing a more diverse and robust bio-economy.

BioTalent Canada will conduct a 20-minute survey with bio-economy employers beginning in mid-October to gather information for their research.

Organizations that are interested in taking part in strengthening the Albertan bioscience workforce can reach out to info@biotalent.ca.

“This project is the perfect opportunity for organizations to learn and apply IDEA into their operational practices,” says Henderson. “With limited capital for recruiting and retaining candidates in a competitive labour market, project collaborators are taking a crucial step towards creating a more diverse talent pool while helping close the provincial talent supply shortage.”

The Province of Alberta is working in partnership with the Government of Canada to provide employment support programs and services.

About BioTalent Canada:

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

Recently named a Great Place to Work® for 2024 and Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023, by Great Place to Work Canada®, as well as being listed as a Best Workplace by HRD Canada for 2024 and a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.