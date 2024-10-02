Wellvii™ and B-Secur Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Single-Lead ECG into BP Go, Creating the Most Compact At-Home BP/ECG Combination Device

The Wellvii BP Go Rhythm supports finger based blood pressure and ECG in the most compact for factor ever with Bluetooth and Cellular connectivity configurations. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Wellvii BP Go Rhythm supports finger based blood pressure and ECG in the most compact for factor ever with Bluetooth and Cellular connectivity configurations. (Photo: Business Wire)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellvii Inc., creators of the FDA-cleared blood pressure from the finger that replaces the traditional NIBP arm cuff, today announced a strategic partnership with B-Secur, a leader in advanced biosensing technology.

This collaboration brings B-Secur’s cutting-edge single-lead ECG into Wellvii’s BP Go, revolutionizing the at-home blood pressure and heart health monitoring market.

The BP Go Rhythm BP/ECG device will offer more convenience, comfort, and portability than existing devices, making it a game-changer for ambulatory, remote patient monitoring, and home monitoring. With Bluetooth and cellular IoT connectivity, it provides seamless data sharing for enhanced patient care worldwide.

“The BP Go Rhythm puts cardiac health directly into the hands of patients with a level of comfort, portability, and connectivity that surpasses anything currently available,” said Mark Khachaturian, Wellvii CEO.

Brian Pitstick, Chief Commercial Officer at B-Secur, added, “This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering advanced heart health solutions to a broader audience. By combining our FDA-cleared ECG technology HeartKey® with Wellvii’s innovative BP Go, we’re enabling better, more accessible cardiac monitoring for consumers and health management professionals alike.”

ABOUT WELLVII™

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Wellvii Inc. is revolutionizing the efficiency and quality of healthcare with wireless connected, non-invasive finger blood pressure technology for both the consumer wellness and clinical markets.

To learn more about how Wellvii can help your healthcare organization with ambulatory screen, remote patient monitoring, virtual clinical trials, and much more, visit our clinical solutions page.

ABOUT B-SECUR™

B-Secur, an advanced biosensing technology company with AI-powered electrocardiogram (ECG) solutions, is enabling a new level of care and creating new growth for partners in the health and wellness markets with its on-device and cloud applications. With decades of R&D in ECG analysis and front-end design, B-Secur is a leading expert and innovator in noise and artefact detection and reduction, and with its proprietary signal processing provides clinical-grade ECG data and enables faster, more confident diagnosis and better patient care. B-Secur is a privately held global company with teams in the United States and headquartered in the United Kingdom. It is ISO 13485:2016 certified.

Follow B-Secur on LinkedIn, and X.