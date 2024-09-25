ADWEEK and C2 Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADWEEK, the leading source of news, insights and intelligence for the marketing and advertising industry, and forward-thinking experiential studio C2, today announced the launch of a new partnership. The announcement was made by ADWEEK CEO Will Lee and C2 CEO Anick Beaulieu on stage at Brandweek 2024, the premier brand strategy and growth conference powered by ADWEEK.

A keystone of the new partnership will be C2’s role in activating Brandweek 2025 next year.

“As a leader in experiential marketing coverage, ADWEEK is keeping executives on the cutting edge of the industry with our rich ecosystem of resources and events,” said Lee. “ADWEEK and C2 will create high-value experiences for audiences, with a focus on developing the CMOs of the future. We are thrilled to partner with C2 to supercharge our industry coverage, create transformative experiences - including our flagship event, Brandweek - and provide new opportunities for brands to engage in authentic and impactful ways.”

“Experiential is becoming more important every day and will be the key to the future of marketing, with a lot of room to grow and creative horizons yet to be explored,” said Beaulieu. “This partnership with ADWEEK will boost our ability to connect with top marketers at crucial touchpoints and in new and unique ways. We look forward to working with Will and the amazing team to provide value for audiences, brands and marketers”.

The partnership will involve C2 leading the creative, development and production for ADWEEK’s Brandweek and Marketing Vanguard programs. The enhanced Brandweek 2025 experience will include:

New content formats and diverse programming tracks;

Inclusive event design and immersive experiential environments;

Signature scenographic element and stage design;

Culinary experiences, experiential brainstorming and collaborative sessions;

Engaging hosting opportunities; and

Peer-to-peer learning formats, workshops and master classes.

As part of the new partnership, ADWEEK also announced the launch of a new media vertical focused on the future of experiential marketing, powered by C2’s proven expertise and authority in the field.

In addition, ADWEEK will activate at the premier business event, C2 Montréal, in May 2025. Each year, C2 Montréal brings together thousands of industry leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, creatives and other forward-thinkers at the intersection of commerce and creativity.

About ADWEEK

ADWEEK is the leading business intelligence resource for CEOs, CMOs and practitioners who comprise the advertising and marketing ecosystem, providing news, ideas, information, and networking. ADWEEK’s award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, print, and social media.

About C2

C2 was born out of Montreal’s live entertainment ecosystem, which is globally renowned for its creative and production excellence. The backbone of C2 is its broad, multidisciplinary team of professionals dedicated to delivering forward-thinking event solutions. For the past 13 years, C2 creates and produces C2 Montréal, one of the most forward-thinking business events in the world.