X-Chem Announces Candidate Milestone

X-Chem, a global leader in innovative drug discovery services, announces the achievement of a drug discovery milestone, under its collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Working together, the companies utilized X-Chem's DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) screening platform to identify hits for a target of interest to AstraZeneca. The resulting hits led to a candidate compound poised for clinical study, representing a milestone under the companies' collaboration agreement.

“We are very pleased that our colleagues at AstraZeneca have attained this important achievement,” said X-Chem CSO Matt Clark. “The fact that AstraZeneca was able to move so quickly from the hit discovered at X-Chem to a candidate molecule is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and to the quality of the hit our DEL platform yielded. Compounds with good efficiency metrics make great starting points for medicinal chemistry campaigns.”

About X-Chem

X-Chem, Inc. is a leader in small molecule drug discovery services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform and medicinal chemistry expertise to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. Integrated with X-Chem’s extensive chemistry and computational technologies, project teams can deliver clinical candidates with unmatched speed. X-Chem’s advanced proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology and computational sciences accelerate all steps in the process. X-Chem also provides libraries, reagents, and informatic tools to allow DEL operators to get the most of their DEL platform. X-Chem empowers its partners to effectively build drug pipelines from target to clinical candidate, enhanced with AI and extensive data packages.