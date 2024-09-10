RecycleNation Teams with Call2Recycle to Further Expand and Enhance Nation’s #1 Recycling Search Tool and Database

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RecycleNation.com, the #1 ranked recycling tool on the internet (according to the latest rankings by FeedSpot) has teamed with Call2Recycle, the country’s first and largest consumer battery stewardship and recycling program, to further expand and enhance the RecycleNation database to now include hundreds of additional battery recycling locations nationwide.

The collaboration makes Call2Recycle’s thousands of locations for battery recycling available via RecycleNation’s searchable database. More than 5000 existing locations have been updated and more than 3000 new locations have been added. Products such as e-bike batteries and high energy batteries have also been added as searchable items.

News of the collaborative effort to expand the RecycleNation database to include Call2Recycle’s robust directory of safe and responsible battery recycling locations comes on the heels of RecycleNation’s recent site refresh, providing a straightforward and intuitive layout, designed to make the recycling process fast and easy.

RecycleNation is a free online search engine tool and informational site designed to help anyone, anywhere in the United States find the nearest location to responsibly recycle anything, the #1 recycling tool on the internet is powered by ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. RecycleNation was created to help people find a close location to responsibly recycle any items they no longer want and help Americans declutter.

“Our mission with RecycleNation is to democratize, simplify and encourage the recycling process by providing a free, interactive, easy-to-use tool that empowers users to type in their zip codes and the items they want to recycle, so that nearby recycling opportunities can be discovered,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI and cofounder of RecycleNation. “By partnering with our longtime friends and colleagues at Call2Recycle, we are collaboratively offering consumers a one-stop-shop for finding convenient, nearby places to recycle used and unwanted batteries. It’s rewarding to be able to offer enhancements to a tool that promotes across-the-board environmental sustainability and circular economy initiatives. RecycleNation is the ultimate system to bring recyclers and consumers together and recycle anything and everything responsibly!”

"New battery recycling requirements will impact tens of millions of Americans in the coming years, making it essential to provide consumers with easily accessible, up-to-date information,” said Leo Raudys, President & CEO, Call2Recycle. “Call2Recycle is thrilled to partner with ERI to promote participating battery collection sites. This partnership will expand the number of battery drop-off locations and provide information that makes recycling easier and more convenient across the U.S."

RecycleNation houses the world’s largest recycling database, with more than 100,000 unique data points for over 50 different items, all offered to the public free of charge. The site has now helped more than 10 million customers find locations to recycle various types of items, helping make the planet a greener, more sustainable place. Today, RecycleNation helps over five million unique visitors per year with their specific recycling needs.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Operating with a commitment to safety and environmental excellence, Call2Recycle is the country’s premier battery collection, logistics and recycling program. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization has safely and responsibly collected and recycled over 140 million pounds of batteries across the U.S. For more information about Call2Recycle, visit call2recycle.org.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.