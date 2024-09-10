Wiland, Inc. Partners with Viant to Enhance Omnichannel Audience Activation

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiland, Inc. today announced an expanded partnership with Viant Technology to advance and significantly expand its omnichannel audience activation capabilities. Viant will onboard custom audiences to their demand-side platform (DSP) and activate them on behalf of Wiland clients, providing a crucial service to advertisers who require this advanced capability.

“As we continue to advance Wiland, our partnership with Viant enables us to sharpen our focus on our core business—delivering unparalleled audience and data products—while continuing to ensure clients can still activate our premier digital audiences through Viant, a proven market leader in the advertising space,” said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland.

Wiland will maintain a dedicated Digital Sales and Activation department team to liaise with clients and support the Viant partnership.

“We are very excited to expand our partnership with Wiland and offer their clients access to our omnichannel DSP across display, connected TV (CTV), audio, digital out-of-home, and other digital channels,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer at Viant. “Wiland’s market-leading ability to build audiences paired with Viant’s programmatic advertising technology is a winning solution for Wiland clients.”

Wiland, Inc.

Wiland, Inc. is the marketing data and audiences company that leading brands and nonprofit organizations trust to help them develop and maintain robust customer and donor relationships that produce higher revenue, less advertising waste, and more profit. Wiland’s data and audience products are informed by the largest set of detailed, individual-level spending signals ever assembled. Wiland’s AI-enabled response prediction platform analyzes this vast information to deliver powerful insights and solutions that benefit clients by enabling more profitable marketing at scale across all addressable channels. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, the company serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in consumer data ethics and privacy protection. Learn more at https://www.wiland.com.

About Viant

For over 25 years, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) has been at the forefront of technology innovation for advertisers. As a premier enterprise-grade Demand Side Platform, Viant excels in delivering omnichannel digital advertising, driving growth through connected television (CTV), advanced identity solutions, and AI-driven Autonomous Advertising. Through the Adtricity® sustainability program, Viant champions a more sustainable future for digital advertising. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Viant has received accolades from G2 as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, Great Place to Work® certification, and the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI advancements. Learn more at https://viantinc.com.