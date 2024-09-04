Access Vascular Announces Strategic Partnership with Capstone Health Alliance

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a leader in tackling critical vascular access challenges with its advanced hydrophilic biomaterial technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Capstone Health Alliance, a prominent regional group purchasing organization (GPO). This collaboration will extend access to Access Vascular's cutting-edge MIMIX® hydrophilic catheters for Capstone’s expansive network of more than 300 hospitals, independent health systems, and physician practices across the U.S.

Access Vascular developed the MIMIX® line of hydrophilic biomaterial catheters, specifically designed to improve patient outcomes in IV therapy, including the HydroMID® midline catheter and the HydroPICC® peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC). These innovative devices are crafted from a unique biomaterial that emulates the natural chemistry of the human body, addressing the common complications associated with traditional catheter use.

“Capstone is excited to partner with Access Vascular, as they understand the meaning behind value-based healthcare focused on improving clinical outcomes,” offered Anita Zado, Vice President of Clinical Services of Capstone. “As hospitals are driven to move away from finding savings at the SKU level and toward driving value with innovative outcome-based products, we are pleased to work with Access Vascular not just as a Supplier, but as an industry partner.”

Clinical studies underscore the effectiveness of AVI's FDA-cleared devices, demonstrating a sixfold reduction in complications compared to standard catheters, while in vitro data showed a 99.99% reduction in bacterial adhesion.1,2 For Capstone members, this means potential cost savings and, most importantly, improved outcomes for their patients.

“Our partnership with Capstone Health Alliance accelerates our mission to improve vascular access outcomes across the country, by expanding the reach of our novel MIMIX® catheters,” said James Biggins, founder and CEO of Access Vascular. “By lowering the incidence of catheter thrombosis, phlebitis, and infections for Capstone’s network members, this agreement will help support clinicians and improve patient care.”

About Capstone Health Alliance

Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. Our primary goal is to deliver tangible savings and provide actionable data to enable informed supply chain decisions. Capstone is committed to helping our Members reduce costs, enhance quality, and foster the exchange of best practices, through our unwavering dedication to price parity, offering consistent savings regardless of organizational size or location. Moreover, our Members gain exclusive access to educational opportunities and benefit from the expertise of our dedicated team of supply chain professionals. To learn more about Capstone Health Alliance and how our innovative solutions can benefit your organization, please visit www.capstonehealthalliance.com.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit our website, and follow us on LinkedIn.