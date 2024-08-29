Utah Athletics Unveils Enhanced Fan-Focused Mobile App: Utah360°

Enhance your game-day experience by downloading the all-new Utah360° app, the central hub for all Utah Athletics, now with enhanced features like mobile ticketing, concessions, and exclusive content.

Enhance your game-day experience by downloading the all-new Utah360° app, the central hub for all Utah Athletics, now with enhanced features like mobile ticketing, concessions, and exclusive content.

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utah360°, the official mobile app for Utah Athletics, has released a newly-refreshed version that is updated with new features and functionality just in time for Utah’s fall sports seasons, including the football season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utah360° app serves as Utah Athletics’ digital hub, providing fans with exclusive video content, including game highlights, player interviews, podcasts and more. The app also offers mobile concessions ordering at Rice-Eccles Stadium, managing and purchasing tickets, news from Utah Athletics, schedules, stats and scores. Users will experience an enhanced interface with intuitive navigation and a clean look.

“Our team at Utah360° has been some of the most innovative leaders in the Name, Image, and Likeness space,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of For The Win 360°, creators of the Utah360° app. “This is more than a relaunch; it’s a sweeping reinvention and reimagination of the app’s potential. We’ve rebuilt the app from the ground up to create advanced features, like ticket account access and mobile concessions ordering. We are proud to deliver a platform that enhances fan engagement and supports the Utes’ athletic programs and student-athletes by providing new monetization avenues and insights that help them thrive on and off the field.”

Key Features of the All-New Utah360° App:

Mobile Order Concessions: Mobile ordering is now available at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Mobile ordering is now available at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Seamless Ticketing : Purchase and manage Utes sports tickets within the app, ensuring you never miss the season’s biggest games.

: Purchase and manage Utes sports tickets within the app, ensuring you never miss the season’s biggest games. Exclusive Video Content : Access behind-the-scenes footage, highlights, hype videos, podcasts and more.

: Access behind-the-scenes footage, highlights, hype videos, podcasts and more. Stats, News and Updates : Stay updated with your favorite Utes sports teams with detailed team information, latest news, and live scores and stats, all available in one place.

: Stay updated with your favorite Utes sports teams with detailed team information, latest news, and live scores and stats, all available in one place. Sleek UI Redesign: Navigate through a fresh, intuitive interface to access scores, stats and rosters efficiently.

“The enhanced Utah360° app gives our fans an all-in-one mobile hub for video, news and information,” said Mark Harlan, Utah’s Director of Athletics. “The ability to manage tickets, order concessions from your phone, and access news, stats and information greatly enhance our fans’ game-day experience. For our student-athletes, it offers opportunities for brand development and visibility, and we’re excited to introduce this upgrade to strengthen our support for student-athletes.”

“The Utah360° app brings an unprecedented level of connectivity between student-athletes and fans,” said Alex Smith, University of Utah Football legend and former NFL quarterback. “Utah360° is an amazing platform for storytelling and community building. As someone who understands the importance of visibility and brand management, I see this app as a vital resource for student-athletes to take control of their narratives and prepare for the future. It fosters an environment where athletes can thrive, and fans can become an integral part of their journey.”

“As a former athlete, I recognize the significance of tools enhancing fan engagement and athlete visibility,” said Jesse Boone, a former University of Utah and NFL football player. “The Utah360° app delivers this and more by providing stats and insights that help fans stay informed and connected. It also offers a platform for student-athletes to showcase their talents and personalities, creating opportunities for growth and partnerships. This app is about celebrating the athletes and building a community around their successes.”

“The Utah360° app is a game-changer for student-athletes like me, as it allows us to showcase our journey and connect with fans in meaningful ways,” said Avery Neff, University of Utah gymnast. “Through exclusive content, we can share our stories and build a personal brand that reaches beyond the sport. This app is a vital tool for empowering student-athletes, giving us the platform to engage with our community and pursue new opportunities in our athletic and personal lives.”

Utah360° empowers student-athletes to open doors to Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. Moreover, it introduces an innovative avenue for sponsors to support universities and athletes, ensuring amplified visibility for the brands that back these student-athletes.

The Utah360° app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store and can be accessed on various streaming devices, including phones, tablets, or web browsers, via utah.ftwin360.com.

ABOUT FOR THE WIN 360°:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, For The Win 360° consists of a team of proven entrepreneurs in video advertising and television. For The Win 360° has created a platform for fans to support Utah’s athletics program by offering greater exposure to the brands, products and sponsors that support student-athletes with innovative NIL opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.ftwin360.com.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF UTAH ATHLETICS

With a long-running reputation as an athletics power, the University of Utah claims 30 team national championships and 123 individual national titles in its history, including 86 in skiing and 32 in women’s gymnastics. Utah, which sponsors 20 NCAA sport programs, is a member of the Big 12 Conference beginning in 2024-25. The Utes have achieved a score of 93-percent or higher in the NCAA’s annual Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for six consecutive years, including a GSR of 94-percent in the 2023 report, tying for the fourth-highest rate among all power conference public institutions, and tying the second-highest score in department history. Learn more about the University of Utah at utah.edu and about Utah Athletics at utahutes.com.