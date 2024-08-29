DirectEmployers Acquires Equality Magazine’s Job Boards to Amplify Job Visibility & DEI Solution

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectEmployers Association, the leading provider of OFCCP compliance solutions, today announced the acquisition of EqualityMagazines.com and its network of diversity-focused job boards, including BlackPerspective.com, Hispanic-Today.com, VeteransEnterprise.com, and WIB-I.com.

The addition of EqualityMagazines.com and related domains will strengthen DirectEmployers’ already robust network of diversity and veteran sites, driving additional opportunities for job visibility and brand awareness to actively recruiting employers searching for talent. This acquisition demonstrates DirectEmployers’ commitment to inclusive hiring efforts by continuing to expand and improve business processes and tools for its Members. It provides increased value for Members, improves job visibility, and supplements employers' desire to brand themselves as inclusive workplaces.

Tom Eckhart, Acting Executive Director of DirectEmployers Association, reaffirms the Association's commitment to veteran hiring, diversity, and inclusion. He states, "Acquiring EqualityMagazines.com and its veteran and diversity-focused sites is a crucial step in our commitment to connecting actively recruiting employers with a broader spectrum of talent. By integrating these job boards into our existing network of sites, we're expanding our reach to thousands of job seekers and empowering employers to build more inclusive workplaces. This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide tools and resources necessary for companies to pursue and achieve their veteran hiring and diversity and inclusion goals."

Since 1997, EqualityMagazines.com has played a pivotal role in connecting veteran and diverse job seekers to employers committed to recruiting from these communities. DirectEmployers plans to expand upon this legacy by continuing to grow the reach of the purchased properties.

This acquisition marks a significant advancement for DirectEmployers, promising enhanced job visibility and branding opportunities for its Members. It reinforces the Association’s steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging and its pursuit to provide the right tools and resources to help employers hire and retain veteran and diverse talent. For more information on DirectEmployers, its recruitment marketing strategies, job syndication, and alliance network, visit https://directemployers.org.

About DirectEmployers

DirectEmployers Association is the forefront leader in OFCCP compliance, with roots extending far into online recruitment. Situated in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2001, DirectEmployers has continued to grow and expand over the years and currently has over 1,000 employer Members from the Fortune 2000. Each of these global employers look to the Association for advice, guidance, and support for all things related to OFCCP compliance (U.S.-based employers), recruitment marketing, and most recently, custom application and software development. Learn more about the Association by visiting http://directemployers.org.