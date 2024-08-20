Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund and Children’s Minnesota Announce New $1 Million Cancer Research Endowment Fund

MINNEAPOLIS & ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Children’s Minnesota and Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund (PTACF) are pleased to announce the new Hematology, Oncology Point of Care through Survivorship Research Endowment Fund. The fund will support research by nurses and advanced practice practitioners aimed at addressing any stage of a patient’s care journey with a focus on the unique long-term physical, mental and social challenges patients can face months or years after completing cancer treatment.

“We are grateful to the Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund for this new investment in not only research at Children’s Minnesota, but our nurses and cancer survivorship,” said Caroline Njau, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services at Children’s Minnesota. “This generous support will give our kid experts the ability to explore new avenues for treatment and care that can improve the lives of children diagnosed with cancer."

The majority of children diagnosed with cancer will survive into adulthood. However, many of the children, adolescents and young adults considered cured can experience health issues long after completing treatment. Survivorship programs monitor survivors for the late effects of cancer and treatment, address any problems and educate them about their health risks.

"Children’s Minnesota is renowned for its exceptional patient care and nursing innovation,” said Kevin Werwie, President of Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund Board of Directors. “Their commitment to groundbreaking pediatric hematology and oncology research aligns perfectly with our mission to be a positive force in the health and well-being of children with childhood diseases. By creating this new endowment fund to address the challenges of pediatric cancer survivors, we are investing in a brighter future for all children affected by cancer."

The Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic was created in 1986 by Ron and Mary Ann Peterson when their 12-year-old daughter Julieann was diagnosed with leukemia. Julieann was treated at Children’s Minnesota and survived. Grateful for the care their daughter received at Children’s Minnesota, the Petersons established the mixed doubles tennis tournament with a mission to raise funds and support research to lessen the suffering caused by pediatric cancer. The Jacobson family of the Pine Tree Apple Orchard stepped in to provide the funds to establish the event.

About the Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund (PTACF)

The Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund (PTACF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer. Established in 2018, PTACF continues the legacy of the Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic, a charitable mixed doubles tennis tournament held annually featuring top tennis players across the United States. Proceeds fund research at Children's Minnesota for DICER1-related cancers and the unique challenges faced by pediatric cancer survivors. For more information, please visit www.ptacf.org.

About Children’s Minnesota

Children’s Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children’s Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children’s Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

