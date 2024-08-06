BioFlyte Enhances SoBran’s Mail Screening Operations with Streamlined Chemical and Biological Aerosol Threat Detection Technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioFlyte, a chemical and bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable chem/biothreat collection, detection, and identification solutions, and SoBran Inc., a leader in mail security and provider of SafeMail® mail screening services, announce a new strategic collaboration. SoBran will utilize BioFlyte’s BioTOF z200 monitoring sensor to offer both chemical and biological threat agent detection and identification for its SafeMail screening services across the United States.

SoBran protects a range of high-profile government clients, Fortune 500 companies, major universities, and other customers from mail-borne attacks. Through their premiere SafeMail service, SoBran offers complete chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) screening to identify threats. Since the 2001 anthrax attacks, SoBran has led the way in the integration of advanced technologies and specialized techniques to optimize the screening process that protects facilities and their personnel.

BioFlyte’s BioTOF z200 is the first dynamic threat monitoring solution that is capable of early warning detection, analysis, and confirmatory identification across the chemical and biological threat landscape. BioTOF detects and identifies all classes of particulate threats, including bacteria, viruses, biotoxins like anthrax and ricin, and pharmaceutical-based agents. In its MailScreen configuration, it is a fully enclosed, scalable solution that keeps the operator safe, has an easy-to-read interface, and offers a low, predictable operating cost. Each test, from collection to alarm, is completed within approximately 5 minutes. It is the only available technology that can identify bio and chem threats simultaneously.

“Our technology is proven to deliver value through enhanced detection of life-threatening chemical and biological agents, all in one device,” said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte. “We are excited to provide SoBran with a more comprehensive and powerful screening solution to protect their customer base and lower operating costs. Our firms are committed to working together to further enhance our technology based on changing market requirements to protect against the evolving threat landscape within mail screening.”

“I am excited to incorporate this new technology into our screening process. It is imperative that we continually evaluate our processes and equipment to ensure we are screening for all known and emerging threats,” said Adam Oliver, Director of Operations at SoBran. “Keeping our clients safe is our priority, and I believe including this equipment in our screening process enhances our capabilities.”

About BioFlyte

BioFlyte is a bioaerosol surveillance company that is commercializing a revolutionary new class of fieldable biological contamination sampling, detection, and identification solutions. The firm’s current market focus is critical infrastructure protection and mail screening in both the government and commercial sectors. For more information about BioFlyte and its products, please visit: https://bioflyte.com.

About SoBran

SoBran takes care of clients so that they can take care of business. SoBran, Inc. provides biomedical, engineering, logistics and security services, including SafeMail® mail security. Our employees manage laboratories, screen mail, and organize warehouses for government agencies, corporations and universities. SoBran is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has a long track record of serving clients, such as the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Homeland Security, with uncompromised quality and service. Read more at www.sobran-inc.com.