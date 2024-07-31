MANSCAPED® Launches New Commercial Starring Legendary Sports Commentators, Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve

Welcome to MANSCAPED’s Shave Combine, where grooming tools and sports commentators alike have the chance to stand out amongst the competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, debuts a humorous new commercial featuring two of the most beloved personalities in the sports world: Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve. In the ad, which will air broadly on U.S. television, streaming and social media, these effortlessly hilarious sportscasters and longtime coworkers do what they do best, poke fun at one another and commentate – this time on the latest innovation in the grooming game, The Dome ShaverTM Pro.

“It was an honor to partner with Scott and Steve for MANSCAPED’s latest commercial surrounding our most recent launch. The two are known for their playful banter and the genuine camaraderie stemming from their friendship, and it was fun to see this come to life on set – and ultimately on screen,” said Lucas Coyle, Sr. Manager, Brand Marketing at MANSCAPED.

The spot opens with our two stars in a familiar setting – behind the news desk – this time covering the “Shave Combine” where The Dome Shaver Pro, MANSCAPED’s newest electric head shaver, is dominating the competition. Scott, ever known for his passion for competition, seizes the opportunity to put Stanford Steve, and grooming’s latest rookie breakout, to the test. What ensues is a priceless line of commentary as he pushes Stanford Steve and The Dome Shaver Pro to show what they’ve got.

While MANSCAPED may not be able to improve your Combine results (as Stanford Steve soon learns), The Dome Shaver Pro is perfectly designed to put you on the fast-track to bald.

“We couldn’t have asked for better partners. They embrace humor almost as much as their bald lifestyle, allowing us to authentically integrate the MANSCAPED brand into the spot,” added Lucas.

Written, filmed, and produced by MANSCAPED’s in-house creative team, in collaboration with creative agency THIS JANUARY and director Chris Dealy, this must-see commercial is now available for your viewing pleasure on MANSCAPED’s YouTube Channel, streaming services including Paramount+ and Hulu, as well as national U.S. television channels including NFL Network, ESPN, FOX, TNT, and more.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over ten million men worldwide. Its product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube..