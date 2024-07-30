First Surgery with OssiGraft Prime Highlights its Exceptional Utility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a bioengineering company that entered the orthobiologics field in 2023, announced the first surgery using its next-generation viable bone matrix, OssiGraft Prime™. The launch of this innovative product represents a significant leap forward in orthopedic biologics, offering surgeons and patients meaningful advantages compared to traditional options.

OssiGraft Prime builds upon the success of Ossium’s established OssiGraft™ viable bone matrix. Like the original OssiGraft product, OssiGraft Prime boasts an unmatched safety profile that leverages Ossium’s industry-leading donor screening, processing, and decontamination protocols, minimizing the risk of infection and disease transmission. OssiGraft donors are far younger than other bone allografts, with a median age of 35 and maximum age of 55. Due to its vertebral bone source, OssiGraft also contains a uniquely high composition of cancellous bone, which promotes faster bone regeneration compared to legacy bone allografts that are rich in cortical bone.

This next-generation product incorporates innovative processing advancements, resulting in a more cohesive product with a gum-like consistency precisely engineered to meet the demands of orthopedic and spine surgeons. By upgrading to OssiGraft Prime, surgeons can experience optimized handling properties unlike any other viable bone matrix on the market, enabling them to precisely sculpt and apply the graft in the intended location with unprecedented precision and efficiency. The product reliably stays in place and maintains its integrity during post-surgical irrigation.

“OssiGraft Prime is by far the best product on the market. I actually said ‘wow!’ out loud in the OR when I handled it in surgery for the first time,” said Dr. Jason Piraino, a leader and educator in foot and ankle surgery. “This product exceeded my expectations. It's moldable and stays exactly where you want it, which makes it ideal for minimally invasive surgery.”

The first surgery with OssiGraft Prime, an arthroscopic ankle fusion, required the graft to be precisely shaped and placed through a narrow incision, demonstrating the product’s unique value. Surgeons working with OssiGraft Prime benefit from its ability to consistently fill odd-shaped gaps and tight spaces, allowing them to push the boundaries of possibility in orthopedic procedures.

“The successful first surgery using OssiGraft Prime is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a healthier future,” said Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President of Ossium Health. “With OssiGraft Prime, we bridged our innovative product development and tightly controlled manufacturing processes from cell therapies to orthopedic biologics, drawing on our unique expertise to deliver a product that represents a new standard of excellence in the OR. We’re extremely proud of OssiGraft Prime and its potential to drive improvements in bone healing and overall patient outcomes.”

OssiGraft Prime is now available nationwide to orthopedic surgeons that are ready to upgrade their tools and unleash new possibilities in their practice.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening blood and immune diseases. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & EVP. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA).