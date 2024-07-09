UPS and Tennis Great Coco Gauff Team Up to Inspire the Next Generation of Small Business Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, UPS (NYSE: UPS) and tennis phenom Coco Gauff debuted the latest iteration of UPS’s premier Be Unstoppable® brand campaign, with an anime short titled “Coco vs The Doubters.” Inspired by Coco’s pre- and post-match ritual of watching anime, “Coco vs. The Doubters” is an ode to rising business leaders. For the first time, the campaign targets the next generation of entrepreneurs by spotlighting three thriving Gen Z-owned small businesses, providing resources for emerging small businesses, and donating $25,000 to Junior Achievement, a national youth entrepreneurship non-profit.

Gen Z is no stranger to blazing trails – in a recent survey, more than 80% of Gen Zers said they envision starting their own business. However, those taking the leap into entrepreneurship are often faced with uncertainty and criticism. As a role model who demonstrates perseverance and grit beyond her years, Coco is an inspiration for young people who have faced doubters on their journey to success. “Doubters are the fuel to my fire. I’m proud to partner with UPS to champion those who ignore the haters and chase after their dreams,” said Coco Gauff.

Since 2021, through the Be Unstoppable campaign UPS has forged partnerships with several organizations that share the brand’s commitment to uplifting small businesses. This includes collaborations with emerging fashion brands and filmmakers to strengthen the pipeline of diverse creatives looking to start and grow a business. In addition, The UPS Store Start Small, Grow Big program, along with The UPS Foundation, supports scholarships and youth programs to offer educational resources and mentorship.

“UPS is proud to champion the next generation of dreamers who aren’t waiting to make their marks, from championships to small business wins,” said Chris Byrne, President of Marketing Strategy and Brand at UPS. “We’re excited to kick off year two of our collaboration with Coco by highlighting UPS’s commitment to providing young entrepreneurs the support and resources they need to succeed.”

To learn more about UPS’s partnership with Coco Gauff and the Be Unstoppable campaign focused on spotlighting the enduring passion of entrepreneurs and small business owners, visit ups.com/coco. Starting in August, fans can visit this site to order a limited-edition UPS Express Box, complete with anime illustrations of Coco.

About UPS

