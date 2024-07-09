Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.: Broly and Gogeta are finally here in DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE 9th Anniversary Campaign! A Short Special Video featuring Broly and Gogeta is screened in Times Square in New York!

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s mobile app DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE has released a short special video “Who is the GOAT!?” in New York’s Times Square on July 8th as part of a promotion for the 9th Anniversary Campaign.

In this video, viewers can experience the battle animations of “Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)” and “Super Saiyan God SS Gogeta” on the massive screen of New York.

DOKKAN BATTLE encourages viewers to post a video or an image with the hashtag #Dokkan9thAnniv on X and feel the 9th Anniversary heat.

*Period: 7/8/2024 9:00 - 7/14/2024 10:59 EST(TBD)

In addition, as part of the 9th Anniversary promotion, a web commercial celebrating the anniversary will be available in DOKKAN BATTLE social media and on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/JVoePi-jKIM

It has been announced that, starting from the Worldwide Campaign planned in late August, the schedules of the characters' appearance, currently separated between the Japanese and International Versions, will be unified.

Use this opportunity and start enjoying DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE and its exciting content with players all around the world on the right foot by participating in the 9th Anniversary where the strongest of the strong, “Super Saiyan Broly” and “Super Saiyan Gogeta”, arrive!

Players can get tons of rewards during the 9th Anniversary Campaign, so this is the right time to try out the game!

More info: https://x.gd/1OP4q

Download the App here: https://bnent.jp/dokkan_9th_pr2/

DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE 9th Anniversary Campaign

Campaign Period: 7/6/2024 4:00 p.m. - 8/12/2024 3:59 p.m. PST(TBD)

Languages: English, French, Korean, Traditional Chinese, German, Spanish

Official Website: https://dbz-dokkan.bn-ent.net/en/

Official X Account: https://x.com/dokkan_global

What is DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE?

DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE is an exhilarating beat em’ up battle game featuring events and characters from Dragon Ball, enjoyed in over 170 countries. With just a tap on the screen, you can enjoy mesmerizing Super Attack animations.

You can experience the world of Dragon Ball through “Story Events” – events which illustrates both anime-based stories and original stories – and “Extreme Z Battle” – events where you can challenge yourself to the limit.

Copyrights:

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

*Event duration and content may change without notice.

*All information in this press release is current as of the day of this announcement. Please be aware that all information herein is subject to change without announcement.

*Please be sure to display copyright information when posting logos or images.

*Mobile data costs required for use of the content are not included.

*Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. The App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

*Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.