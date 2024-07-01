Anteris Technologies and v2vmedtech Announce Concept Lock of Next Generation Mitral and Tricuspid Repair System as VClip Passes Animal Study

BRISBANE, Australia & EAGAN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR), a structural heart company developing DurAVR™ THV, a new class of TAVR and the world’s only balloon-expandable, single-piece biomimetic aortic replacement valve shaped to mimic the native human valve, and v2vmedtech, inc., a structural heart company developing a next generation Transcatheter Edge to Edge Repair (TEER) system for mitral and tricuspid valve regurgitation today announced they have reached concept lock on the first phase of the system.

TEER is fast becoming the primary intervention for patients with mitral and tricuspid valve disease, however current marketed systems have limitations that often prevent optimal procedural outcomes or limit eligibility for certain patient groups. The VClipTM design intent is to address these unmet needs and provide better outcomes for patients.

Dr. Vinayak Bapat, CMO v2vmedtech, inc., commented, “Today’s concept lock provides us important proof of concept data. Working closely with engineers and leading interventional cardiologists has allowed us to proceed rapidly as we drive innovation in the TEER space.”

David St Denis, CEO v2vmedtech, inc. and COO Anteris Technologies Ltd, commented, “Achieving this milestone is an important step as we advance VClipTM toward a first-in-human study. Applying the same physician led collaborative design model as we successfully deployed in the development of DurAVRTM has allowed us to make significant progress in a rapid manner.”

About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR)

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) is a structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercialising innovative medical devices. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA (a MedTech hub), Anteris is science-driven, with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering transformative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

The Company’s lead product, DurAVRTM, is a transcatheter heart valve (THV) for treating aortic stenosis. DurAVRTM THV was designed in partnership with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons. It is the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to use a single piece of bioengineered tissue. This biomimetic valve is uniquely shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve.

DurAVRTM THV is made using ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide.

The ComASURTM Delivery System was designed to provide controlled deployment and accurate placement of the DurAVRTM THV with balloon-expandable delivery, allowing precise alignment with the heart’s native commissures to achieve optimal valve positioning.

Anteris Technologies is set to revolutionize the structural heart market by delivering clinically superior solutions for significant unmet clinical needs.

Authorisation and Additional information

This announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors.