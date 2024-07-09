Curinos and Adrenaline Announce Strategic Partnership to Bolster Decision-Making Across Banking Industry

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curinos, a global data intelligence business that brings together industry-exclusive expertise, insights and analytics for leading financial institutions, and Adrenaline, an end-to-end brand experience company helping banks and credit unions grow, have teamed up to incorporate Curinos’ Distribution Optimizer data tool into Adrenaline’s Connected Intelligence offering for banks and credit unions.

“We’re excited about incorporating Curinos’ leading-edge data into our already robust analytics offering and making more decision-making tools available to our clients, particularly smaller community banks and credit unions,” says Ben Hopper, Managing Director of Retail Strategy at Adrenaline. “Now, we’ll be able to quickly and efficiently gather the same data that big banks get and focus our team’s efforts more on translating the information into meaningful insights to drive strategy, for expansion and growth, something that all financial institutions need.”

Pairing the real-time, relevant data analytics with Adrenaline’s strategic insights and expertise will help level the playing field for smaller and mid-market financial institutions by informing decisions aimed at maximizing the growth potential of their retail networks.

“The retail network in banking is undergoing massive transformation as traditional banking institutions are losing share to digital competitors,” says Andrew Hovet, Managing Director of Distribution and Sales Performance at Curinos. “No matter what their size or service area, these providers are looking for ways to amplify their impact through their branch networks. To maximize growth, they need to leverage analytics and smart strategies to make the best decisions for their networks. This partnership provides them with exactly that.”

The Distribution Optimizer integrates vast amounts of public bank and proprietary data into a consistent analytical framework for financial institutions to evaluate their current network and identify future opportunities.

The strategic partnership was announced at Future Branches in Boston, where Adrenaline’s President and CEO Gina Bleedorn presented the keynote session on recalibrating the retail delivery channel.

About Curinos

Leaders at financial institutions around the world look to Curinos for industry-exclusive expertise, insights and analytical firepower to help them navigate a changing industry and chart new paths to growth. With our AI-based decisioning tools, predictive analytics and science-based platforms – all fed by our vast, proprietary data – clients identify emerging opportunities and make informed decisions that drive sustained performance improvements.

For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About Adrenaline

Adrenaline is an end-to-end brand experience company serving the financial industry that positions, designs, builds, and implements change for companies so they can grow. The company move brands and businesses ahead by delivering on every aspect of their experience across digital and physical channels, from strategy through implementation. Their multi-disciplinary team works with leadership to advise on purpose, position, culture, and retail growth strategies.

For additional information, please visit www.adrenalinex.com.