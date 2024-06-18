Talkspace and FitOn Team Up to Promote Mental Fitness and Launch First-Ever Mental Health Education Sessions In-App

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Talkspace, a leading online behavioral health care company, announced it will join forces with FitOn, the No. 1 fitness app and digital health and wellness platform, to provide a holistic mental health and fitness solution to employers, and showcase the power of bringing together physical and mental fitness into an everyday setting.

“As we partner with organizations, we are looking to meet the health and wellness needs of a diverse and dynamic population. The last few years were largely focused on addressing post-pandemic burnout, but we must now empower employees with tools to make mental wellness a part of their everyday routine,” said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer at Talkspace. “And what better way to do that than to offer clients a dual solution that promotes ongoing mental and physical fitness.”

Employers and organizations can now turn to Talkspace for its comprehensive suite of mental health services, including its core virtual therapy offering, and have the option to add FitOn within the same engagement.

In a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, physical activity was found to be more effective at reducing mild-to-moderate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and psychological distress than medication or cognitive behavior therapy alone.

“There is a growing body of research linking physical exercise to mental health, including greater symptom improvement among people living with mental health challenges,” said Lindsay Cook, CEO of FitOn. “Moving your body has benefits that go way beyond just getting fit. Offering members access to both physical and mental fitness support represents a significant stride in comprehensive care.”

In-App Mental Health Sessions

For the first time, FitOn will also feature a series of psychoeducational sessions in-app, allowing FitOn members to access digestible information on common concerns such as anxiety, depression, and stress management, led by Nikole Benders-Hadi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Talkspace.

By bringing mental health concepts and mindfulness exercises into a setting more routinely reserved for physical activity, both companies hope to promote the practice of ‘mental fitness’.

“Exercise is just as important for your mind as it is for your body. Exercise reduces your feelings of stress by increasing feel-good chemicals (endorphins) and protects your body from some of the physical effects of stress by reducing those fight-or-flight hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. In addition, Talkspace has found that behavioral activation (the act of doing something you enjoy) can be an effective intervention for depression,” said Dr. Benders-Hadi.

Talkspace and FitOn will launch both the in-app content and a corresponding paid digital media campaign later this summer.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 140 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

About FitOn:

FitOn Health is the largest health & wellness platform providing instant access to the widest variety of premium workouts and health experiences, all from world class trainers, experts, and celebrities. We work with top health plans and 19K+ enterprise customers to drive best-in-class engagement and an integrated solution through our digital platform, expansive network of fitness studios and gyms, and condition management courses. As the hybrid solution for preventive care, we can help your employees or members be more active, connect with a community, and make leading a healthy lifestyle fun and motivating. FitOn Health proudly serves both the under 65 and over 65 segments with more than 15M members who have completed over 1 billion workout minutes. Learn more at https://www.fitonhealth.com/.