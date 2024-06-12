City of Hope and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science Launch New Educational Research and Training Program

(L-R) Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair; David M. Carlisle, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of CDU; John Carpten, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Irell & Manella Cancer Center Director's Distinguished Chair and Morgan & Helen Chu Director's Chair of the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope (Photo: Business Wire)

(L-R) Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair; David M. Carlisle, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of CDU; John Carpten, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Irell & Manella Cancer Center Director's Distinguished Chair and Morgan & Helen Chu Director's Chair of the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (CDU), the only Historically Black Graduate Institution west of the Mississippi River and one of only four Historically Black Medical Schools, announced the launch of a new partnership to educate a more diverse workforce in specialized medicine through internships, curriculum, training, mentorships, joint research projects and more.

“We know that more diverse representation is needed in cancer care and research,” said John Carpten, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Irell & Manella Cancer Center Director's Distinguished Chair and Morgan & Helen Chu Director's Chair of the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope. “We also know that there is important work to be done to close health equity gaps for people of color in the areas of early detection, clinical trials enrollment, treatment outcomes and more. That’s why we are honored to join together with Charles R. Drew University. Through this partnership, we hope to fuel a robust pipeline of diverse talent for the future, while engaging and building trust with underserved, historically excluded communities.”

Gaps in racial and ethnic diversity in the medical field are a well-recognized issue in the U.S., particularly in medical specialties like oncology. The partnership provides for a range of collaborations that will facilitate a pathway for medical students to pursue careers in specialized medical practice and research in the fields of oncology and diabetes, as well as access to participate in joint research projects and clinical innovation opportunities.

City of Hope National Medical Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated academic medical center in Los Angeles, will offer clinical and research summer internship tracks for students, along with didactic curriculum in health equity, diversity, equity and inclusion, and other training topics in health care. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in mentorship and coaching opportunities with City of Hope faculty. Additionally, City of Hope experts will teach a four-week class on hematology/oncology as part of CDU’s new M.D. program.

“This partnership between City of Hope and CDU represents a significant step towards fostering innovative research and educational opportunities that will benefit both our institutions,” said David M. Carlisle, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of CDU. “By working together, we aim to address health disparities and promote diversity in specialized medical fields, ultimately improving health care outcomes for the communities we serve. This partnership will pave the way for groundbreaking research and provide our students with unparalleled training and mentorship opportunities.”

Other potential partnership collaborations include academic exchange programs; training programs in areas such as genetic counseling and radiology; translational research workshops; research projects in cancer, diabetes, metabolic disorders, HIV, autoimmune-related diseases, nursing and precision medicine; and the opportunity to perform clinical trials of novel therapeutics from collaborative projects.

City of Hope plans to use the CDU partnership as a model for other exchange and training programs with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions in communities across their national network of cancer centers.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training and innovation initiatives. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

Founded in 1966, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (CDU) in South Los Angeles is a private, nonprofit, community-founded, student-centered University committed to cultivating diverse health professions leaders who are dedicated to social justice and health equity for underserved populations through outstanding education, clinical service, and community engagement. CDU offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs, along with certificate programs across a range of health and medical professions. CDU is also a leader in health disparities research. CDU is one of the most diverse universities nationally in terms of student and faculty diversity. The University has earned designation as a minority-serving institution by the U.S. Office for Civil Rights and is recognized by the Department of Education (DOE) under Title III B as a Historically Black Graduate Institution (HBGI). One of only four Historically Black Medical Schools, CDU is also a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.