Pilates Barre Hosts Winona's Path to Wellness Event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winona, a leading menopause telehealth company, is thrilled to host "Winona's Path to Wellness" on Saturday, June 22nd, at Pilates Barre. This free event aims to empower women in Bakersfield to learn more about perimenopause, menopause, and the importance of prioritizing their well-being.

A Day of Education, Movement, and Connection:

"Winona's Path to Wellness" offers a fun and informative experience for women of all ages. The day's schedule includes:

8:00 AM: Start your day feeling beautiful! DryBar stylists will be on-hand to treat you to a complimentary braid before the event kicks off.

Start your day feeling beautiful! DryBar stylists will be on-hand to treat you to a complimentary braid before the event kicks off. 9:00 AM: Winona will give opening remarks, and we’ll hear from DryBar about feeling confident and stylish throughout your day.

Winona will give opening remarks, and we’ll hear from DryBar about feeling confident and stylish throughout your day. 9:15 AM: Pilates Barre's expert instructors will lead a refreshing outdoor mat pilates session. This gentle yet effective workout is a great way to move your body and boost your mood.

Pilates Barre's expert instructors will lead a refreshing outdoor mat pilates session. This gentle yet effective workout is a great way to move your body and boost your mood. 10:00 AM: Following the workout, Dr. Michael Green, Winona's Chief Medical Officer, will host a live Q&A session to answer all your questions about perimenopause and menopause. Get expert insights and guidance on navigating this important stage in your life.

Following the workout, Dr. Michael Green, Winona's Chief Medical Officer, will host a live Q&A session to answer all your questions about perimenopause and menopause. Get expert insights and guidance on navigating this important stage in your life. 11:00 AM: Join Rana Manzi, founder of Well-Powered Women, for a talk on prioritizing and reclaiming your health as a woman leader.

Join Rana Manzi, founder of Well-Powered Women, for a talk on prioritizing and reclaiming your health as a woman leader. 11:30 AM: Enjoy a mocktail tasting with wellness potions from The Nourishing Cocina that are designed to support women’s health. This will feature the “Como la Flor” (nervous system), “Glow Up” (liver detox), and the “24K” (hormone balancing, digestion + anti-inflammatory benefits).

Enjoy a mocktail tasting with wellness potions from The Nourishing Cocina that are designed to support women’s health. This will feature the “Como la Flor” (nervous system), “Glow Up” (liver detox), and the “24K” (hormone balancing, digestion + anti-inflammatory benefits). 12:00 PM: End the day on a delicious note with a complimentary lunch provided by Vecchios Gelato & Pizzeria in Belcourt Village.

Supporting Wellness Partners:

Winona's Path to Wellness is proudly sponsored by several local businesses dedicated to women's well-being:

Pilates Barre : Providing a welcoming space for movement and community

Providing a welcoming space for movement and community DryBar : Empowering women to look and feel their best through effortless hairstyling

Empowering women to look and feel their best through effortless hairstyling Vecchios Gelato & Pizzeria (Belcourt Village) : A neighborhood favorite serving up delicious Italian fare

A neighborhood favorite serving up delicious Italian fare The Nourishing Cocina : Providing clean, vegan & gluten free wellness food products and health-focused private chef services

Providing clean, vegan & gluten free wellness food products and health-focused private chef services Well-Powered Women: Empowering women leaders to prioritize and reclaim their health.

"Winona's Path to Wellness is designed to introduce Bakersfield to Winona and its mission to support women during perimenopause and menopause," says Angela Stubbs, Head of PR at Winona. Rana Manzi of Well-Powered Women adds, "Women pour themselves into their career, motherhood, and family, often waiting until it’s too late to prioritize their wellness. By providing them with a successful blueprint, they can prioritize their health without compromising their time and success." Together, these initiatives aim to empower women to achieve optimal health and well-being throughout every stage of their lives.

Join the movement:

Reserve your free spot for "Winona's Path to Wellness" today by visiting Eventbrite or registering via Pilates Barre app. Let's come together, learn, move, and celebrate women's well-being!

About Winona:

Winona is a leading menopause telehealth company dedicated to empowering women through education, personalized care, and a supportive community. We believe that every woman deserves to navigate perimenopause and menopause with confidence and clarity. Visit Winona to learn more.

About Well-Powered Women:

Rana Manzi, a concierge-style holistic health practitioner with over two decades of experience, is the driving force behind Well-Powered Women. Manzi is a seasoned-practitioner and expert when it comes to nutrition, corporate wellness, and health. Well-Powered Women understands the unique challenges women face in balancing demanding careers with personal well-being and makes it their mission to ensure a woman's health never gets sidelined. Well-Powered Women will lead you towards a healthier, more vibrant life. Go to: Well Powered Women to learn more.

About Pilates Barre:

Pilates Barre fosters a welcoming and inclusive community where individuals of all fitness levels can embark on a transformative Pilates journey. Their focus goes beyond building strength, incorporating elements that improve flexibility, posture, and balance. With personalized attention in small class sizes, and a variety of Reformer & Tower classes, Pilates Barre empowers everyone to achieve their personal best in a fun and supportive environment. Learn more here.