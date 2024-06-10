CIONIC Unveils Three New Centers of Excellence on the East Coast to Aid Patient Mobility Through the Use of FDA-Cleared Bionic Clothing and Neuromodulation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIONIC, the pioneering neurotech company that created the FDA-cleared Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced three new Centers of Excellence at renowned institutions including International Multiple Sclerosis Management Practice (IMSMP) in New York City, Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s MS Center in Neptune, NJ, and MedStar Health with centers across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

CIONIC, in collaboration with qualified clinicians at the Centers of Excellence, utilizes the Neural Sleeve and proprietary neuromodulation platform to deliver a seamless care experience from the clinical environment to the home or community setting. The Neural Sleeve is the first bionic clothing that analyzes and augments human movement, enabling individuals with multiple sclerosis, stroke, spinal cord injuries, and other neurologic diagnoses to move with more freedom and control.

Individuals interested in experiencing the Neural Sleeve can contact their doctor at these Centers of Excellence to make an appointment to try the Neural Sleeve, or contact CIONIC directly at https://cionic.com/coe. The Cionic Neural Sleeve is a mobility aid that is available by prescription only.

“Digital therapeutics are set to transform healthcare, not only through continuous monitoring of patient metrics, but also by delivering real-time care personalized to individual needs. This will only happen through deep collaboration with healthcare providers," said Jeremiah Robison, CIONIC Founder & CEO. "We are proud to work with IMSMP, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and MedStar Health to deliver a unified care experience with the Neural Sleeve from the clinic to the home, setting a new standard for mobility care."

“For almost twenty years, IMSMP has provided individuals living with multiple sclerosis industry-leading care that prioritizes access to the latest research,” said Dr. Saud Sadiq, Medical Director of IMSMP. “Our comprehensive, holistic approach addresses the full continuum of care, which includes making the most advanced technology available to our patients and empowering them to live full and independent lives.” Together with partner organization Tisch MS Research Center of New York, their New York City-based facilities make up the largest independently-funded MS center in the world.

“The work we do at our MS Center focuses on providing care that addresses patient needs at every step of their journey with their illness, from diagnosis through treatment,” said David Duncan, M.D., medical director of the MS Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, a National Multiple Sclerosis Society designated Center for Comprehensive MS Care. “By integrating innovative technologies like the Neural Sleeve into patient care, we deliver on our commitment to providing the full breadth of resources available to assist our patients with living active and healthy lives.”

CIONIC Centers of Excellence are leading neurological rehabilitation centers that represent the gold standard for patient care. In strategic collaboration with these centers, patients will have an opportunity to experience the Cionic Neural Sleeve under the guidance and expertise of staff. Current Centers of Excellence include Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, the number-one ranked rehabilitation hospital in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the region’s largest adult academic medical center, Craig Hospital, a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation, and Neuro Physical Therapy, a distinguished physical therapy practice. To stay informed on the growing network of CIONIC Centers of Excellence, please subscribe to the CIONIC Newsletter.

About CIONIC

CIONIC is a neurotech company committed to exceeding the expectations of human capability and changing the lives of people with mobility differences by facilitating more independent movement through FDA-cleared bionic clothing. Motivated by his daughter's journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. The company’s lead product, the Cionic Neural Sleeve, can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. The Cionic Neural Sleeve thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. For more information, please visit cionic.com.

How the Cionic Neural Sleeve Works

Backed by clinical evidence and FDA-cleared, the award-winning Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes, predicts, and augments an individual’s movement. It uses a dense array of sensors to measure the firing patterns of individual muscles and the resultant position of the leg during movement. Algorithms running on the sleeve analyze this data in real-time to predict intended movement and determine optimal muscle activation patterns. The Cionic Neural Sleeve then delivers Functional Electrical Stimulation to sequence proper muscle firing for natural movement. It is an adaptive system that provides real-time augmentation and adjustment of the wearer’s movement, updating each time they take a step. The Cionic Neural Sleeve has been recognized in numerous global design and healthcare competitions, including TIME Best Inventions, the Digital Health Hub Awards, Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, Fast Company World Changing Ideas, MedTech Innovation Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, iF DESIGN AWARD, Edison Awards, and more.