Promega Launches Portable 96-Well Plate Reader to Analyze Luminescent Cell Health Assays

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers working with bioluminescence now have a more accessible and cost-effective tool for their studies. The newly launched MyGlo™ Reagent Reader from Promega Corporation is a portable 96-well plate reader customized for specific Promega luminescence assays. The new device offers a wide dynamic range at a fraction of the price of a multimode reader.

“The MyGlo™ Reagent Reader is significantly smaller than other instruments for reading luminescence, giving researchers a simpler, more convenient path to go from question to answer in their projects,” says Product Manager Kevin Oelstrom.

MyGlo™ Reagent Reader features:

Compact, portable size: Save lab space and analyze assays wherever convenient

Save lab space and analyze assays wherever convenient Low price: Avoid requiring a capital expenditure authorization in most labs

Avoid requiring a capital expenditure authorization in most labs ProNect™ Data Platform connectivity: Access data anywhere from an internet-connected device, including live results from connected instruments

The instrument is initially compatible with the Promega CellTiter-Glo assay, which is used to measure cell viability. Future software analysis applications will allow users to analyze data from a variety of luminescent assays developed by Promega.

The MyGlo™ Reagent Reader joins an existing portfolio of Promega instruments that also includes the benchtop GloMax™ Multimode Readers.

Learn more about the MyGlo™ Reagent Reader at Promega.com/MyGloReader

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at www.promega.com.