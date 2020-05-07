Australian Sparkling Wine Market and the Impact of COVID-19 to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Australia: Sparkling Wine Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the Australian sparkling wine market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges. This is one of the most comprehensive reports about the Australian sparkling wine market, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.

The sparkling wine market in Australia was equal to 196.00 million USD in 2014. Until 2024, the wine market in Australia is forecast to reach 323.57 million USD, thus increasing at a CAGR of 4.71% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is a decrease, compared to the growth of about 5.74% per year, registered in 2014-2018.

The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 8.37 USD per capita in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 4.29% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its growth and increase at a CAGR of 3.45% per annum.

Sparkling wine has become increasingly popular in the past few years and is a major driver of growth in the overall wine category. Its share in the global wine sales is rapidly growing, especially in spring and summer, when consumers are in demand for more light and refreshing beverages. Based on type, the category has been driven by prosecco, which is especially popular among millennials. Geographically, consumption in Germany is fading, while in the new wine markets such as China, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Russia and some regions in Africa, it is gaining a momentum. Demand for sparkling wines from the new world such as Chile, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil is also rising.

Another interesting trend on the sparkling wine market is linked with the alternative packaging. There are many companies, which are exploring unconventional ways of packaging, including cans and single-serving bottles. Those types are more practical in the summer, as they can be used in outdoor places and events, where glass bottles typically cannot, and are convenient to carry.

The report on the Australian sparkling wine market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of imports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years;

Forecast for market development in the medium term;

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Importance of the HoReCa channel (on-trade vs. off-trade consumption);

Market shares of the main market players;

Distribution channels for retail sales;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Product Description

5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Australian sparkling wine Market

7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Australian Prices of sparkling wine in 2014-2018

8. Australian Foreign Trade Operations of sparkling wine

9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Imports of sparkling wine to Australia

10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Australian Exports of sparkling wine

11. Characteristics of the Australian Consumption of sparkling wine per Capita

12. Forecast for the Development of the Australian sparkling wine Market in 2019-2024

Companies Mentioned

ILLINOIS SPARKLING CO.

Mot Hennessy USA

The Sparkling Wine Co.

LANSON-BCC

Pernod Ricard

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

California Champagnes

Bronco Wine Co.

Freixenet

Constellation Brands, Inc.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rpcxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.