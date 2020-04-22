CellarStash Announces Launch Amid Direct-to-Consumer Wine Sales Boom

EAGLE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellarStash Wine MarketPlace, Inc. (www.cellarstash.com) today announced that after a year of research and development, the innovative direct-to-consumer marketing platform is now fully operational and accepting initial orders. The unique CellarStash model is a partnership with wineries, starting mostly in California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys. The agreements mean that CellarStash will market on behalf of wineries but does not take possession of the wines until they are sold. This means potential access to thousands of wines worth millions of dollars but with no inventory carrying cost. “The big winner is the consumer,” explains Bruce Cunningham, CellarStash President. “The model dramatically shortens the distance from grape to glass by providing access to the wineries, wines and their stories firsthand. Wine lovers can mix and match great wines to earn fantastic benefits. We are really excited to bring this concept to the consumer, particularly in these challenging times.” The direct-to-consumer wine market in the USA is red hot, and in recent months, online marketers have struggled to keep up with demand.

The company is planning that its introductory ad campaign “will provide momentum and cut through the clutter,” according to Garrett Imeson, CellarStash Marketing Director. “We are focusing the campaign very strategically by going where the wine lovers are. CellarStash is all about benefitting the consumer and we are making that message very clear so that it resonates.” Imeson added that the campaign will break in mid-May.

CellarStash is also opening up investments to the general public to provide capital to grow the business. SeedInvest, a leading U.S. crowdfunding platform, is managing the offering and anyone can invest. “This offering is an opportunity for investors to be part of CellarStash from the outset,” said Robert Imeson, CellarStash CEO. “The model means our capital requirement is limited and it's exciting that by utilizing the SeedInvest platform, many of our investors are also our own customers.” To learn more about how to be a part of this growing company click on https://www.seedinvest.com/cellarstash/series.a.

CellarStash is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506© of Regulation D through SI Securities LLC (“SI Securities”). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at https://www.seedinvest.com/cellarstash/series.a.