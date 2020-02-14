JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced several appointments to its leadership team, effective immediately.

Dave Fintzen has been appointed vice president investor relations, reporting to Steve Priest, JetBlue’s chief financial officer. In this role, Fintzen is responsible for the company’s relationship with its owners and prospective owners and informing key stakeholders of JetBlue’s financial position and strategy. Having joined JetBlue in 2016, he has played an important role as the liaison between JetBlue and the investment community and will work to share the next chapter of JetBlue’s success story. Fintzen is a graduate of George Washington University and also holds a Master of Arts in Economics from Johns Hopkins University.

Andrea Lusso has been appointed vice president network planning, reporting to Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning. In this role, Lusso will oversee the execution of the company’s network strategy through route planning and schedule planning. He joined JetBlue in 2012 and has held various roles in marketing and route planning, and his expertise has helped maximize both revenue and operational efficiency. Lusso is a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and also earned his Master of Business Administration from New York University. He is a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor.

Sophia Mendelsohn has been appointed vice president sustainability & environmental social governance (ESG). Since 2013, Mendelsohn has helped JetBlue design and implement policies and practices that enhance the company’s competitive advantage and reduce environmental impact. Most recently, she led the efforts to offset carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) from jet fuel for all domestic JetBlue flights beginning in July 2020. In this new role, she will expand her responsibilities to include JetBlue’s diversity and inclusion efforts and work toward increased representation and inclusion in all areas of the business. Mendelsohn will continue reporting to Brandon Nelson, JetBlue’s general counsel and corporate secretary. Mendelsohn is a graduate of Brandeis University and also holds Master of Science in Sustainability Management from Columbia University.

“For twenty years, JetBlue has been a force for good in our industry,” Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive officer, said. “As we look to the future, I’m delighted that today’s appointments place proven leaders in roles that will help us to succeed in the decades to come. I look forward to working with each of them as we continue on this incredible journey together.”

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to nearly 100 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.