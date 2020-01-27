Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine joins the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The number of natural disasters worldwide has more than quadrupled in the last 50 years1. In 2018 alone, there were 315 natural disasters, resulting in nearly 12,000 deaths and $131.7 billion in global economic losses2.

In recognition of the need for improved resilience in the face of disasters and the important contributions of the veterinary field, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) has established a Disaster Research Working Group (DRWG). With expertise in disaster management and disaster related public health & epidemiology, livestock health and safety, small animal medicine and sheltering, infectious disease and veterinary education, the group will elevate the understanding, knowledge and capacity to prepare for and respond to disasters, both regionally and globally.

“It is critical that veterinarians have a seat at the table in preparing for and responding to natural disasters,” said Sean Callanan, Ph.D., MVB, MRCVS, CertVR, DipECVP, FRCPath, dean of RUSVM. “Disasters involve people, animals and the environment we share, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine’s Disaster Research Working Group will improve the resiliency of these groups through a holistic One Health approach.”

As part of this mission, RUSVM has been accepted as an affiliated organization to the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine (WADEM), becoming the first veterinary school to do so. WADEM is a multidisciplinary professional association whose mission is to improve global prehospital and emergency medicine, public health and disaster health care and preparedness. As an affiliate organization, RUSVM joins its sister institution, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in bringing a multidisciplinary approach to this critical field.

“WADEM supports organizations worldwide that promote academic research and the preparedness capabilities of local and regional disaster response,” said Gregory Ciottone, M.D., FACEP, FFSEM, president of WADEM. “In that capacity, WADEM supports Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine’s Disaster Research Working Group and its important work promoting disaster resiliency in St. Kitts and the Caribbean.”

The DRWG will focus on the following areas:

Developing and enhancing a culture of health, safety and resilience

Improving hazard risk assessment and early warning systems

Community-driven disaster risk reduction

One Health disaster preparation, response and recovery

Methods of inclusion of animal health and safety in disaster preparation

RUSVM’s research will take a cross-disciplinary approach, collaborating with other healthcare institutions within the institution’s parent company, Adtalem Global Education. The DRWG will join AUC’s Caribbean Center for Disaster Medicine while using a One Health focus to contribute on a global scale to the safety and security of people, animals and the environment. To learn more about the DRWG, click here.

About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1982, RUSVM is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human, animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative) through research and knowledge exchange. RUSVM has focused research programs with an emphasis on emerging infectious and zoonotic diseases, conservation medicine and ecosystem health. RUSVM offers postgraduate Masters’, Ph.D. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by the St. Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, which is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. For more information please visit https://www.avma.org/ProfessionalDevelopment/Education/Accreditation/Colleges/Pages/default.aspx. Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. The RUSVM Counseling Center is accredited by the International Association of Counseling Services, Inc. For more information about RUSVM, visit http://veterinary.rossu.edu/ and follow RUSVM on Twitter (@RossVetSchool), Instagram (@rossvetschool) and Facebook (@RossVetSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

1Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT) (2019) Disaster Trends. Available at https://www.emdat.be/emdat_db/.

2Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED) (2019) Natural disasters 2018. Available at https://www.cred.be/natural-disasters-2018