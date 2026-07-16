Tridiagonal.ai (T.AI) Partners with PETRONAS Carigali’s TriCipta AI with IBM to Advance Engineering Domain-Driven AI Solutions for Upstream Operations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tridiagonal.ai Pvt. Ltd. (T.AI), the dedicated AI arm of Tridiagonal Group, announced its role in the third Joint Development Agreement (JDA) involving PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and IBM Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to advance PETRONAS Carigali’s flagship TriCipta AI across the Upstream value chain.

TriCipta AI is PETRONAS Carigali’s partnership model that combines deep domain technical expertise with advanced AI technology experts to accelerate the development and deployment of upstream AI solutions.

Through this collaboration, Tridiagonal.ai’s engineering domain-driven AI solutions will support upstream capabilities for Surface Equipment Optimisation with AI. The initiative focuses on production optimisation, maintenance reliability and asset integrity decision workflows, helping bring operational data, engineering context and decision intelligence closer to critical field decisions.

The milestone was commemorated at a signing ceremony attended by Hazli Sham Kassim, PETRONAS Carigali Chief Executive Officer; Ina Czarina Arief Tham, Head TriCipta AI; Deva K Theyventheran, IBM Consulting Malaysia Managing Partner; Pravin Jain, T.AI Chief Executive Officer; Praveen Kapse, T.AI Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer; and Dickson Woo, General Manager & Technology Leader, IBM Malaysia.

“We are honored to join PETRONAS Carigali and IBM in this third JDA to advance PETRONAS Carigali’s TriCipta AI. T.AI brings engineering domain-driven AI solutions that combine process engineering knowledge, physics-informed models, industrial AI and Decision Intelligence technologies to convert complex operational and engineering data into actionable decision support. For upstream operations, value will come from AI that understands equipment behaviour, operating constraints, reliability risk, integrity context and production trade-offs,” said Pravin Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Tridiagonal.ai.

For Tridiagonal.ai, the JDA reinforces the role of engineering domain knowledge, physics-informed AI and Decision Intelligence in moving industrial AI closer to operational decisions that create measurable value.

About Tridiagonal.ai

Tridiagonal.ai is an Industrial Decision Optimization company within Tridiagonal Group, helping asset-intensive industries transform engineering knowledge, operational data, and AI into high-value operational decisions. Its solutions combine engineering domain expertise, Decision Intelligence, physics-informed AI and decision workflows to improve production optimization, maintenance reliability, asset integrity, energy efficiency and operational excellence.

Read the full announcement on Tridiagonal.ai.

www.tridiagonal.ai

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