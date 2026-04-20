Xponential Fitness Signs Largest Development Deal in Company’s History with Riser Fitness

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, a leading curator of globally and nationally recognized boutique health and wellness brands, announced today the signing of its largest multi-unit agreement in the company’s history. Riser Fitness has obtained the remaining territories in six states and has agreed to open 127 Club Pilates studios over the next five years. The agreement will expand Riser Fitness and Club Pilates’ reach in the following states:

Riser Fitness has obtained the remaining territories in six states and has agreed to open 127 Club Pilates studios over the next five years. Share

California

Idaho

Minnesota

Nevada

Oregon

Washington

“Riser Fitness has been an exceptional franchisee group and operator for Club Pilates and Xponential Fitness, bringing Pilates to so many communities that can benefit from the practice, and contributing to the brand’s place as a leader in the booming Pilates industry,” said Mike Nuzzo, CEO of Xponential Fitness. “We are thrilled that Riser Fitness will continue to grow Club Pilates’ presence with this exciting deal, which is the largest in Xponential’s history.”

Established in 2013 and funded by more than $140mm in growth capital from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Riser Fitness operates more than 110 open studios across eight states with a growing international presence. Most recently, the company debuted its first Club Pilates studio as the Master Franchisee in Mexico City and will begin a 40-unit development plan alongside planned acquisitions in the Australian market. With this new deal to develop 127 new locations, Riser Fitness, led by Co-CEOs Jeffrey Nash and Ed Lombardi, further solidifies its position as largest franchisee for Xponential Fitness in terms of licenses held, with more than 340 licenses across its global development pipeline.

“As Pilates continues to boom, Riser Fitness’ trajectory has been unmatched thanks to our team’s operational excellence, Xponential and Club Pilates’ playbook, and Fortress’ support,” said Jeffrey Nash, Co-CEO of Riser Fitness. “We look forward to growing Club Pilates even more in states where we are already seeing great success and bringing Club Pilates to a global audience.”

As the boutique fitness industry matures, large franchisee groups like Riser Fitness are helping Xponential unlock an unprecedented phase of growth for Club Pilates, which is the largest Pilates brand in the world with more than 1,400 studios. Along with Riser Fitness, recent franchise agreements and openings have come from a variety of ownership groups, including Aligned Fitness and Spartan Fitness, with these groups collectively owning more than 300 active Club Pilates units.

For more information about Club Pilates, visit www.clubpilates.com or www.xponential.com.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS

Xponential Fitness is a leading curator of globally and nationally recognized boutique health and wellness brands. Through its mission to deliver the talents, assets, and capabilities necessary for successful franchise growth, Xponential's family of brands spans modalities including Pilates, barre, stretching, strength training, metabolic health, and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential’s brands offer energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, with franchise, master franchise and international expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states and 31 additional countries. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; and BFT, a group strength training and conditioning functional program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

ABOUT CLUB PILATES

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises ten years running, Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times, and honored with Forbes’ Best Customer Service Award. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors, including its 500-hour training program. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a leading curator of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.

ABOUT RISER FITNESS

Riser Fitness is the largest operator in the Club Pilates system by total committed units. Founded in 2013, the company currently operates more than 110 studios across eight states, with a growing international presence, and has more than 340 licenses across its global development pipeline. Riser Fitness continues to expand through new studio development, strategic acquisitions, and international growth, bringing premium Pilates experiences to communities across its markets.