BOND Expands Bombardier Commitment up to $5 Billion Amid Exceptional Demand, Increasing Focus on Flagship Global 8000 Aircraft

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOND, the first fractional private aviation club built exclusively for the highest end of the market, today announced that it has expanded its Bombardier commitment up to $5 billion following its October 2025 launch1. BOND is accelerating deliveries for 2027 within its existing aircraft order to meet demand, adding four new firm orders for Global aircraft, and upgrading 24 of its existing aircraft options to Global 8000 aircraft with the flexibility to convert them to Global 6500s. The increased commitment reflects BOND’s total relationship with Bombardier, including all firm orders, options, and a first-of-its-kind service agreement.

The expansion comes as demand at the top of the private aviation market continues to outpace supply, particularly among owners seeking newer aircraft, a more customer friendly ownership model, and highly personalized service. While fractional aviation has scaled by increasing mass demand access to light and midsize aircraft types, BOND prioritizes exclusivity over scale in the super-mid to ultra-long-range types.

"What's driving BOND isn't just demand – it's conviction,” said BOND founder Bill Papariella. “Our founding members aren't passive buyers. They co-invested in the company because they believe this model should exist. When some of today's most prolific entrepreneurs, investors, and entertainers put capital behind the operator, not just the aircraft, that tells you something about how underserved the premium end of this market has been."

BOND was built to address appetite for a more premium ownership experience at the top of the market. As the first exclusively super-midsize and large-cabin fractional fleet in private aviation, it operates with fewer owners per aircraft, a members-only fleet, flight attendants on every flight, and the most premium interiors in the market. Further, all aircraft are backed by a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated OEM-operator partnership with Bombardier, ensuring safety, maximum uptime, and exceptional operational reliability.

“This acceleration underscores the market’s high demand for bespoke business travel offerings and reflects BOND’s immediate success and confidence in Bombardier, our aircraft, and top-rated global service network,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “The Global family of aircraft, including the Global 8000, is recognized for its exceptional range, speed, and smooth ride, enabling unmatched productivity and comfort on all types of missions. These are attributes that matter most to our customers, and they are fully aligned with BOND’s commitment to deliver an unprecedented experience to its members.”

The Global 8000 is Bombardier’s flagship aircraft, the world’s fastest civilian aircraft since Concorde, combining long-range capability with a spacious cabin designed for extended travel. BOND’s interest in the Global 8000 reflects where demand has been strongest since launch: among customers seeking the highest level of capability and service.

The expanded commitment follows overwhelming demand from BOND’s founding member investment round, which attracted a concentrated group of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and large-scale institutional CEOs. Leveraging an investment model new to the fractional aviation industry, all of BOND’s founding members have not only purchased fractional interests in specific aircraft, but have also co-invested in the company itself, aligning BOND’s first full year of aircraft owners with the company who operates the fleet.

In support of the accelerated delivery schedule for 2027 member commitments, KKR has increased BOND’s credit facility to $290 million.

“BOND’s early momentum reflects the clear need they’re meeting in the market,” said Daniel Pietrzak, Partner and Global Head of Private Credit at KKR. “We’re proud to be invested in BOND and are confident in its ability to execute on this truly unique offering in private aviation.”

BOND launched in October 2025 with a 50-aircraft firm order and 70 purchase options from Bombardier and an initial investment of $320 million in preferred equity and debt financing led by credit funds and accounts managed by leading global investment firm KKR. To date, BOND has also raised $150 million in equity through its founding membership program and from KKR, bringing BOND’s total funding to date to $440 million.

About BOND

BOND is the first fractional private aviation club built exclusively for the highest end of the market. Through a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated OEM–operator service agreement with Bombardier, BOND defines a new category in private aviation built on unsurpassed quality, high-touch service, capital-efficient ownership, and the lowest owner-to-aircraft ratio in the industry.

Members will begin flying in early 2027. For more information, please visit www.bond.co.

1 The original agreement was initially announced by Bombardier Inc. on June 30, 2025, for a 50-aircraft firm order and services agreement valued at $1.7 billion, and included 70 new aircraft purchase options, which if all options were exercised, the total aircraft and services value would reach more than $4 billion.