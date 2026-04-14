Tennant Company and Brain Corp Agree to Accelerate Robotic Cleaning Innovation, Advancing Tennant’s Transformation into a Robotics and Technology Leader

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today announced a significant evolution in its long-standing relationship with Brain Corp, signing a 3-year exclusivity extension for next-generation robotic floor care, accelerating new product development with plans to release 10 new products within 24 months, and simplifying the customer buying experience. Together, these actions support the growth of Tennant’s strategic focus on robotic cleaning and reinforce the Company’s commitment to build its autonomous equipment portfolio into a $250 million business by 2028.

This evolution builds on the formation of the Tennant Company Robotics team, a dedicated venture that consolidates resources across sales, research and development, product management, customer success, and technical support into a single, vertically integrated organization focused exclusively on robotics. By aligning strategy, execution, and customer engagement under one organization, Tennant is strengthening robotics as a core growth engine and advancing its strategic focus on robotics- and technology-led solutions that solve real-world problems.

Under this model, Tennant and Brain Corp are optimizing their complementary strengths to accelerate market adoption. Tennant leads as the face to the customer, focusing on core cleaning technology and equipment design, solution integration, direct sales, service, and lifecycle support through its global ecosystem. Concurrently, Brain Corp drives the foundational autonomy platform, advancing the AI, spatial intelligence and software ecosystem that powers Tennant’s robotic portfolio. This enables deeper technical alignment, faster innovation cycles, and a more seamless end-to-end customer experience, including a simplified buying model that delivers one integrated solution at a competitive price, aligned with how customers want to purchase, deploy, and support autonomous cleaning at scale.

This evolution further strengthens Tennant’s differentiated approach to robotics by combining its more than 150-year legacy of cleaning equipment expertise, globally recognized brand, and worldwide direct sales, distribution, and service network with Brain Corp’s best-in-class autonomous navigation platform, BrainOS®.

“This is an exciting time for Tennant Company and our customers. This next phase reflects how far we’ve come—and where we’re going,” said Dave Huml, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tennant Company. “By accelerating our product roadmap, and simplifying how customers buy autonomous cleaning solutions, we are reinforcing Tennant’s leadership in robotics. This evolution strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated, AI-enabled solutions that solve real customer problems and create long-term value.”

As part of the agreement, Tennant and Brain Corp are deepening collaboration between their respective research and development teams to dramatically accelerate innovation. This closer integration enables faster product development cycles and execution against a robust roadmap of next-generation robotic product introductions while maintaining the standards customers expect from a leading global brand.

“Tennant has demonstrated what it takes to take autonomy from innovation to enterprise-scale deployment,” said David Pinn, Chief Executive Officer of Brain Corp. “This next phase builds on that momentum, enabling faster innovation while continuing to deliver the enterprise-grade autonomy, data security, safety, and performance businesses expect.”

Together, the exclusivity extension and the expansion of Tennant Company Robotics mark a key milestone in Tennant Company’s journey to reinvent itself as a robotics and technology company built for the future. By leveraging its heritage while investing in autonomy, software, and vertically integrated execution, Tennant is positioning itself to lead the next generation of cleaning solutions and deliver sustainable growth for customers and shareholders.

About Tennant Company

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.20 billion in 2025 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in more than 21 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the real-world AI company. Based in San Diego with more than 40,000 robots deployed across six continents, we enable partners to accelerate automation in public spaces to solve real customer problems at enterprise scale. Today, more Fortune 500 brands trust BrainOS® to power their robots safely and securely than any other autonomy platform. By closing the gap between vision and execution, we make the real world work better. For more information, visit www.braincorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements do not relate to strictly historical or current facts and provide current expectations or forecasts of future events. Any such expectations or forecasts of future events are subject to a variety of factors. These include factors that affect all businesses operating in a global

market as well as matters specific to us and the markets the Company serves. Particular risks and uncertainties presently facing it include: geopolitical and economic uncertainty throughout the world; changes in trade policy; ability to comply with global laws and regulations; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; ability to adapt price sensitivity; competition in the Company's business; fluctuations in the cost, quality or availability of raw materials and purchased components; ability to adjust pricing to respond to cost pressures; unforeseen product liability claims or product quality issues; the Company's ability to attract, retain and develop key personnel and create effective succession planning strategies; the Company's ability to effectively develop and manage strategic planning and growth processes and the related operational plans; ability to implement our new enterprise risk management system; the Company's ability to successfully protect its information technology systems, including from cybersecurity risks the occurrence of a significant business interruption; the Company's ability to maintain the health and safety of its workers; the Company's ability to integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to develop and commercialize new innovative products and services; and the Company ability to execute its business transformation strategy.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements must be considered carefully and that actual results may differ in material ways due to risks and uncertainties both known and unknown. Information about factors that could materially affect the Company's results can be found in its 2025 Form 10-K. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are advised to consult any further disclosures by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other written statements on related subjects. It is not possible to anticipate or foresee all risk factors, and investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive or complete list of all risks or uncertainties.