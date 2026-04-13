Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District and OPTERRA Energy Services Announce Completion of $33 Million Campus-Wide Modernization Project

YUCAIPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District (YCJUSD), in partnership with OPTERRA Energy Services, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive $33 million, district-wide energy modernization project. This initiative reflects the District’s leadership in advancing economic sustainability for the broader community, while improving campus infrastructure for students, staff, and faculty.

“This project represents a major step forward for our District,” Cathy Bogh, President of the YCJUSD Board of Education. Share

Focused on modernizing its facilities without placing additional financial burden on local taxpayers, YCJUSD initiated a performance-based energy contract with OPTERRA Energy Services in 2023. Over the past three years, OPTERRA implemented a holistic, district-wide approach to the project, completing significant upgrades to lighting systems, replacement of aging heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and the installation of on-site solar energy generation.

The District has completed $33 million in critical infrastructure improvements across its campuses while also prioritizing overall reduction in energy consumption and leveraging available grants and incentives. By taking a comprehensive approach to their program design and implementation goals, YCJUSD has been able to enhance operational efficiency while supporting long-term financial stability.

“This project represents a major step forward for our District,” said Cathy Bogh, President of the YCJUSD Board of Education. “We are proud to invest in modern, efficient, and sustainable facilities that directly benefit our students and staff, all while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. This partnership has allowed us to improve our schools for the current community of students and teachers, while planning responsibly for growth into the future.”

Key components of the project include:

3.1 megawatts of solar photovoltaic systems installed across 12 schools

LED interior and exterior lighting upgrades at 14 sites

Sports field lighting improvements at Yucaipa High School

Major HVAC mechanical system replacements

Transformer replacements to improve electrical reliability

A 20-year operations and maintenance program to ensure long-term performance

Student interns recognized by the YCJUSD Board of Education with Certificates of Achievement for their contributions to the energy project

The project is expected to deliver significant financial and environmental benefits, including more than $42 million in net savings over 20 years. YCJUSD will also secure more than $5 million dollars in an Inflation Reduction Act grant, further maximizing the value of their investment.

Ensuring that the project infrastructure improvements also had a direct impact on District education goals, the energy program includes a customized student engagement initiative with multiple offerings. One key activity focuses on student internships designed to enrich YCJUSD’s vision to expand workforce development and readiness for students in energy and sustainability fields. Led by OPTERRA’s in-house energy education team and advised by District leadership, the program also includes the development of elementary science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) learning kits aligned to the District’s curriculum to be distributed across all elementary schools. With the unique combination of energy infrastructure upgrades and tailored education tie-ins, YCJUSD’s program is helping to equip educators with hands-on tools to engage students in sustainability, energy, and engineering concepts.

“Our team is so proud to support YCJUSD’s vision for future success through the successful completion of our project together this spring. YCJUSD’s leadership demonstrates how school districts can take a proactive, strategic approach to modernizing facilities while delivering measurable financial and environmental benefits,” said Courtney Jenkins, CEO of OPTERRA Energy Services. “By leveraging a comprehensive energy program, the District has transformed its campuses into more efficient, sustainable learning environments without increasing costs to the community.”

About OPTERRA Energy Services

OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power company, is a national energy company headquartered in Oakland, California, and employs nearly 300 energy professionals across the U.S. The company provides comprehensive energy and infrastructure solutions to municipalities, K-16 education, special districts, and state and federal agencies. To date, OPTERRA has helped customers achieve more than $3 billion dollars in guaranteed energy cost savings. For more information, visit www.opterraenergy.com.

About YCJUSD

YCJUSD serves more than 8,600 students - in preschool through comprehensive adult education - in California’s Inland Empire. With 14 schools offering both in-person and online pathways to graduation, YCJUSD provides a modern, innovative educational program for students across San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. To learn more about the District, visit www.yucaipaschools.com, and for specific details on long-term solar cost savings, visit www.yucaipaschools.com/page/solar-project.