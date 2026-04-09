Agape Care Group Named USA Today’s Top Workplace for 3rd Consecutive Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agape Care Group, a premier provider of hospice care, is honored to announce it has earned a USA Today Top Workplaces Award for a third consecutive year. Winners of the USA Today Top Workplaces are chosen based on employee feedback collected through an engagement survey conducted by a third party, Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including fifteen “Culture Drivers” that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

In addition to being a national USA Today Top Workplace, Agape Care Group was also recognized recently with Top Workplace Culture Excellence Awards for the healthcare industry, purpose & values, employee appreciation and wellbeing, innovation, and professional development. “These honors are especially meaningful because they are based on authentic feedback from our employees,” says CEO Troy Yarborough. “A great workplace means the best possible care delivery for the patient and families we serve.”

“Being recognized nationally as a Top Workplace affirms our commitment to our mission-driven culture where our people feel valued and supported so we can deliver the highest clinical care possible.” He continues, “We appreciate every team member whose dedication makes these achievements possible. It is their contributions to our culture and mission that makes the difference in the lives of others.”

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award is proof that the employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people."

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

Agape Care Group, a premier provider of hospice and palliative care, proudly serves nearly 6,700 patients daily through its family of brands — ACG Hospice in Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia; Agape Care South Carolina; Georgia Hospice Care; Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in North Carolina; and Hands of Hope, a home-based pediatric program. A USA Today Top Workplace, the company’s 3,000+ employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness and providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals. AgapeCareGroup.com