AV’s UES Awarded $25M AFRL Contract to Mature Human Performance Technologies for Warfighter Readiness

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States Air Force has awarded UES, a division of advanced research and development leader AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV), a three-year, $25M contract to transition innovative human health and performance technologies from research to field deployment.

Supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing Human Effectiveness Directorate (711 HPW), AV will mature mid-stage sensor, diagnostic, and material technologies that have remained largely confined to TRL 3-5. Share

Supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing Human Effectiveness Directorate (711 HPW), AV will mature mid-stage sensor, diagnostic, and material technologies that have remained largely confined to Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 3-5. Work completed under this contract will accelerate the delivery of deployable solutions to enhance warfighter readiness, resilience, and survivability.

“With stringent requirements, harsh operating environments, and limited access to specialized infrastructure, health-focused devices for our military service members have faced unique challenges in reaching operational use,” said Dr. Stephaney Shanks, Vice President of Health and Performance Technologies at AV. “AV has the tools, track record, and technical expertise to tackle these challenges with solutions that deliver real-world impact, using the power of science to protect and empower our warfighters.”

With in-house prototyping and AI-enhanced data analytics, AV will test at scale and advance health-focused technologies and devices. This work integrates disciplined research methods and structured decision criteria to identify viable solutions for transition. The scope of work will focus on four critical areas:

Advanced sensor systems for airframe and pilot integration, improving in-field monitoring of physiological and environmental conditions Ruggedized wearable diagnostic tools for medical, chemical, and biological assessments in austere conditions Powerful AI/ML-enabled databases and analytics to convert raw biosensor data into actionable insights and intelligence Emerging biotechnology platforms, including stress-mitigating probiotics and synbio-based sensors, to support and protect force health

“By integrating biosensing and advanced materials with AI-enabled analytics and insights, we’re shaping the future of military readiness,” added Johnathan Jones, Senior Vice President of Cyber and Mission Solutions at AV. “Taking technology from the lab to the frontlines, we’re turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s capabilities.”

AV has collaborated with the 711 HPW on prior efforts, such as deploying onboard oxygen monitoring sensors to investigate unexplained physiological events (UPEs) in pilots. This contract builds upon these successes to address hardware ruggedization, faster data processing, and enhanced user interfaces, meeting the demands of the Air and Space Force.

About AV

AV (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter and tomorrow’s conflicts. At the core of these technologies lies AV_Halo, a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools that empowers warfighters and enables full-battlefield dominance: detect, decide, deliver. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

ABOUT AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new ones; regulatory changes; competitor activities; market growth; product development challenges; and general economic conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to AeroVironment’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.