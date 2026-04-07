Evolv Technology Powers Security Screening at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening designed to create safer experiences, today announced the implementation of its Evolv Express system at KC Live!, the signature entertainment destination within the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Evolv Express® uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points. Families and groups can enter a venue together at a normal walking pace, aiming to provide a welcoming experience that accelerates entry for guests.

Facility management at the Power & Light District selected Evolv after observing the technology in action at Sporting Park, home of Sporting KC, and at other venues in the Midwest. The District regularly hosts watch parties, concerts, and other large-scale gatherings, welcoming millions of guests annually.

“We’re delighted to be entrusted by Power & Light District leadership to perform such a high-profile and critical function,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “KC Live! is further evidence that Evolv systems can play an important security role not just for stadiums and arenas, but for a wide range of entertainment destinations as well.”

Evolv Express systems have screened more than four billion people at hundreds of theme parks, stadiums, arenas, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and public events worldwide since 2019. In Kansas City, Evolv is the Official Fan Screening Partner of Major League Soccer club Sporting KC for all events at Sporting Park. The company's systems screen ~4 million people daily worldwide, and are used by 1,500+ school buildings, 700+ healthcare buildings, and have multiple other customers in a diverse set of industries. In 2025, Evolv screened more people than the TSA each day.

About Evolv Technology

"Evolv (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights. Our technology has helped to create efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Evolv’s mission is to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 4 billion+ people since 2019. Evolv Express® has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) and Evolv eXpedite™ has been awarded the Safety Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation. Evolv and its products have been awarded numerous awards which can be viewed on our Certifications and Awards web page. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Evolv Technology intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release, other than that are historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, as well as statements regarding the Company’s strategy, financial and operational performance and growth, and efforts to create value for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and actions to be materially different from any future results or actions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026, as well as any such factors that may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, it may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.