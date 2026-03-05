BZI®’s President Thomas Harker Honored in the 2026 Utah Business Forty Under 40

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI® (bzi.com), a top steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, announced today that its president, Thomas Harker has been recognized as one of the honorees for the 2026 Utah Business Forty Under 40.

According to the Utah Business website and publications, "Each year, Utah Business celebrates influential leaders in the state who have achieved remarkable success — all under the age of 40. From launching inclusive platforms and enhancing community services to setting industry records and expanding access, this year’s honorees are redefining what it means to lead with vision and purpose in Utah. They represent the innovative spirit and drive that define Utah’s business landscape.

The award honors those who are actively trailblazing across a wide range of industries and have already made an impact among their colleagues, companies and communities. The Forty Under 40 honorees represent the innovative spirit and drive that define Utah’s business landscape.

The primary qualities honored include:

Involvement. Those who have founded companies, led nonprofits, or chaired influential organizations.

Forward thinkers who prioritize innovation and mentorship.

Passion about contributing to the success of everyone in their sphere of influence.

Resilient and adapt quickly to change.

Inspiring and are guiding their teams through a dynamic and fast-moving business environment."

Recipients are celebrated in a Utah Business article and were recognized during a celebration event sponsored by the media organization.

“It is an extreme honor to be recognized by one of Utah’s premier media organizations and alongside an impressive group of Utah business leaders,” said Thomas Harker, President of BZI. “This award is due to the hard work and dedication of our BZI teams and the outstanding innovation and differentiated performance they bring to our work every day. One of the most rewarding aspects of leading BZI is to witness the significant impact our team members bring to our industries through the wholistic service we offer to our customers, and during the course of this, watch their dynamic personal growth evolve into their own leadership roles.”

As one of the first five employees at the company, Harker’s career started as a farmhand, erecting pole barns and pre-engineered buildings in his hometown in Southern Utah. Harker has held a variety of roles at BZI, including field hand, foreman, superintendent, and regional manager. He’s overseen structural steel, pre-engineering, and specialty welding projects. As BZI President, Thomas oversees all company operations. He is responsible for leading all team members and general contractors for each project, ensuring the right policies and procedures are followed to create a safe working environment while completing projects on time. As one of many areas of construction and steel expertise, Harker is an industry speaker on innovative systems and processes for prefabrication of IMP wall systems, and panelized joist and decking erection.

“Tom has been the cornerstone to our operational teams at BZI for more than ten years. He is one of the most incredible human beings I have ever known,” said James Barlow, CEO of BZI. “It's awesome to see him recognized as one of Utah's rising stars. His meaningful contributions and leadership will continue to make a profound and positive impact on the success of BZI and our local and Utah business communities.”

ABOUT BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. InnovaTech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

BZI’s partnership with the BZI Academy™ provides training, certifications and continuing education to all its team members. An exclusive technical, safety, vocational and leadership training center, the academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, the academy, formerly known as SteelTech Academy, has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and logged over 33,000 student contact hours in 2025. As part of this expansive training curriculum, the academy also offers a Department of Labor certified Apprenticeship Program, helping to shape relevant skills and advance careers for those wanting to pursue construction as a vocation.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

BZI named No. 6 in ENR’s List of Top 20 Steel Companies

The Salt Lake Tribune named BZI No. 3 Utah Top Workplaces 2025 for Large Businesses

BZI ® ’s affiliate InnovaTech ® -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category

’s affiliate InnovaTech -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category No. 1 Construction Top Workplaces

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked No. 11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (No. 12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (No. 5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety awards, the "Erector Award of Honor” and “Safety Award of Merit.” CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and Inc. Leadership Forum and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.

BZI is completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions nationwide. Its reputation for excellent client and operational performance is attracting premier companies from around the world. These organizations are building with BZI as a trade partner and bringing new economic opportunities across the U.S. through the many BZI projects. Top customer industries include data centers, e-commerce retail, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, microchips, electric vehicles and food and beverage.

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email office@bzi.com, or call 888.509.2280.