-

Qventus Joins Oracle’s Partner Program

As an Oracle partner, Qventus will leverage Oracle technologies to drive customer success

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, a leading provider of care operations automation technology, today announced it has joined Oracle’s enhanced partner program. For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining Oracle’s partner program, Qventus has the opportunity to establish Oracle-related knowledge in intelligently automating operations across care settings and helping health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to their communities. Qventus is currently live at nearly 60 hospitals and health systems that use Oracle Health solutions and in more than 600 operating rooms.

Hospitals today are navigating staffing shortages, rising care costs, and declining reimbursements. Qventus’ AI Operational Assistants help healthcare organizations overcome administrative friction by automating routine processes and enabling teams to work more efficiently. By reducing delays and freeing up staff time, Qventus drives measurable improvements in operational performance and team productivity.

By joining Oracle’s enhanced partner program, Qventus has opportunities to achieve Oracle designations, which can help validate its skills and capabilities around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. For example, partners may achieve Oracle Expertise by meeting a series of qualifiers that underscore the potential impact to customer success. Qventus looks forward to taking advantage of these exclusive offerings and additional benefits to help further differentiate in the marketplace, identify new business, onboard new customers, scale business impact and succeed together with Oracle.

About Qventus

Qventus uses AI to intelligently automate operations across care settings to help health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to patients in their communities. Leveraged by more than 150 hospital facilities, Qventus’ enterprise platform and AI solution suite reduce the administrative burden, identify potential issues upstream, surface suggested interventions, and actually take action to solve problems for busy healthcare staff—a collective system of action that sits on top of a hospital’s enterprise systems of record. Qventus unlocks best-in-industry ROI by driving strategic surgical growth, creating capacity, and reducing costs, all while delivering powerful insights to help solve long standing operational challenges once and for all. 100% of clients say they consider Qventus part of their long term strategy. Learn more at Qventus.com.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Contacts

Katie Florez
Qventus@Solcomms.co

Industry:

Qventus

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Katie Florez
Qventus@Solcomms.co

More News From Qventus

Qventus Launches Care Gap and Coding Automation Suite to Improve Patient Care and Reimbursement Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, the leading provider of AI-powered care operations automation, today launched the Care Gap and Coding Automation Suite—a first-of-its-kind solution suite that identifies missed diagnoses, orchestrates timely clinical interventions, and completes documentation in real time. Fully embedded in provider EHR workflows, the solution offloads manual documentation work for care teams while ensuring reimbursement reflects the complexity of care. The first solutio...

Erlanger Health System Achieves Strong Results in Robotic Access and OR Capacity with Qventus, On Track to Deliver 5x Annualized ROI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, the industry's leading provider of AI-based care operations automation software, today announced strong results from its partnership with Erlanger, a nationally-acclaimed, multi-hospital health system. With Qventus’ Surgical Growth Solution, the Tennessee-based health system serves more patients, helps surgeons to grow their practices, and better supports dedicated staff. Erlanger selected Qventus to drive surgical growth by filling ORs with high-value c...

Qventus Recognized by Frost and Sullivan as the Leader in Healthcare Operations Automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, the industry’s premier provider of AI-based care operations automation software, today announced it has been honored by Frost & Sullivan as the 2025 North American Leader in the automated healthcare operations industry. The recognition honors Qventus for its outcome-focused AI platform, deeply embedded customer partnerships, and proven ability to drive operational efficiency and strategic growth across inpatient, perioperative, and surgical care sett...
Back to Newsroom