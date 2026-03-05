Qventus Joins Oracle’s Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, a leading provider of care operations automation technology, today announced it has joined Oracle’s enhanced partner program. For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining Oracle’s partner program, Qventus has the opportunity to establish Oracle-related knowledge in intelligently automating operations across care settings and helping health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to their communities. Qventus is currently live at nearly 60 hospitals and health systems that use Oracle Health solutions and in more than 600 operating rooms.

Hospitals today are navigating staffing shortages, rising care costs, and declining reimbursements. Qventus’ AI Operational Assistants help healthcare organizations overcome administrative friction by automating routine processes and enabling teams to work more efficiently. By reducing delays and freeing up staff time, Qventus drives measurable improvements in operational performance and team productivity.

By joining Oracle’s enhanced partner program, Qventus has opportunities to achieve Oracle designations, which can help validate its skills and capabilities around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. For example, partners may achieve Oracle Expertise by meeting a series of qualifiers that underscore the potential impact to customer success. Qventus looks forward to taking advantage of these exclusive offerings and additional benefits to help further differentiate in the marketplace, identify new business, onboard new customers, scale business impact and succeed together with Oracle.

About Qventus

Qventus uses AI to intelligently automate operations across care settings to help health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to patients in their communities. Leveraged by more than 150 hospital facilities, Qventus’ enterprise platform and AI solution suite reduce the administrative burden, identify potential issues upstream, surface suggested interventions, and actually take action to solve problems for busy healthcare staff—a collective system of action that sits on top of a hospital’s enterprise systems of record. Qventus unlocks best-in-industry ROI by driving strategic surgical growth, creating capacity, and reducing costs, all while delivering powerful insights to help solve long standing operational challenges once and for all. 100% of clients say they consider Qventus part of their long term strategy. Learn more at Qventus.com.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

