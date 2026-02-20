KŌZĒ Stays Solidifies Its Dominance in the Region’s Luxury Rental Market with $10M+ Mont-Tremblant Estate

MONT-TREMBLANT, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KŌZĒ Stays, the leading vacation rental management company in the Mont-Tremblant and Laurentians region, announces the addition of a landmark private estate to its portfolio. The Exclusive Tremblant Cochrane Luxury Estate, valued at over $10,000,000, is now available to rent through KŌZĒ Stays.

The property sets a new benchmark for the destination. Notably, one of the largest private residences currently available for rent in Mont-Tremblant, a category of accommodation that has historically remained privately owned and inaccessible to tourists.

Situated on expansive 350,000 square foot of land overlooking the Mont-Tremblant mountains, the 14,000 square foot residence was designed as an upscale private compound rather than a traditional ski chalet. Oversized gathering areas, panoramic windows, and entertainment-scale living spaces allow large families, corporate retreats, and private groups to stay together under one roof while maintaining full privacy.

The residence spans 18 rooms in total, including eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three powder rooms. Amenities include a basement theatre room, private gym, wine cellar, dock, and private lake access.

For the first time in the region, a residence of this caliber is being professionally operated and bookable, effectively introducing an ultra-luxury private accommodation tier to the Mont-Tremblant market.

“Mont-Tremblant has always had exceptional real estate, but not always accessible hospitality. We are establishing a new category of luxury private hospitality in the region. Guests can now exclusively experience private estates with the service standards of a luxury hotel, positioning KŌZĒ Stays as the benchmark for private luxury accommodations in Mont-Tremblant.”

— Jeffery Khoury, Founder, KŌZĒ Stays

Raising the Ceiling of the Mont-Tremblant Market

Mont-Tremblant has traditionally revolved around resort hotels and individual chalets. The addition of a $10M+ managed estate signals a shift toward private luxury hospitality, a model commonly seen in destinations such as Aspen and Whistler but rarely available in Québec.

The addition of the Chemin Cochrane estate further reinforces KŌZĒ Stays’ dominance in the rental market.

International Expansion

Alongside regional growth, KŌZĒ confirms it has begun expanding internationally. The company already maintains an operational presence in Dubai, the South of France, Mexico, and additional markets under development.

KŌZĒ is also preparing the next stage of its evolution through collaboration within the global hotel ecosystem, working toward integration with one of the world’s largest hospitality hotel groups. The objective is to connect professionally managed private residences to international traveler distribution networks and elevate Mont-Tremblant onto a global luxury travel map.

About KŌZĒ Stays

KŌZĒ Stays is a full-service vacation rental management company operating throughout Mont-Tremblant and internationally. The company manages a large portfolio of luxury chalets and private residences, providing revenue management, operations, maintenance coordination, and guest services while delivering hotel-level experiences within private homes.