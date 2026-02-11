Hamilton ETFs Wins Two FundGrade A+® Awards for 2025

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (“Hamilton ETFs”) is pleased to announce it was recently recognized with two FundGrade A+® Awards presented by Fundata Canada Inc.:

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Financials ETF (HFIN) in the Alternative Equity Focused category

in the Alternative Equity Focused category Hamilton Global Financials ETF (HFG) in the Financial Services Equity category

The FundGrade A+® Awards, granted annually, recognize the ‘best of the best’ among Canadian investment funds that have maintained a high FundGrade rating throughout the previous calendar year.

“We are thrilled to receive two FundGrade A+ Awards for 2025, one in the Alternative Equity Focused category and the other in the Financial Services Equity category,” said Pat Sommerville, Co-CEO at Hamilton ETFs. “These awards reflect our team’s continued dedication to developing and managing investment strategies designed to meet the evolving needs of Canadian investors.”

“We would also like to extend a special congratulations to Robert Webb, Portfolio Manager of the Hamilton Global Financials ETF (HFG),” said Jennifer Mersereau, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at Hamilton ETFs. “HFG’s award, its second consecutive FundGrade A+, highlights Robert’s disciplined bottom-up security selection and fundamental research approach, focused on delivering strong, long-term outcomes for investors.”

For more information on Hamilton ETFs’ line-up, please visit: https://hamiltonetfs.com/our-etfs/, email info@hamiltonetfs.com or call (416) 941-9888.

About Hamilton ETFs

With over $13 billion in assets under management, Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada’s fastest-growing ETF providers, offering a suite of innovative exchange traded funds (ETFs) designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors in Canada and across the globe. The firm is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector and Canadian banks; the firm’s most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

About Fundata Canada Inc.'s FundGrade A+® Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

HFIN has been recognized with a FundGrade A+® award in the Alternative Equity Focused CIFSC category, which includes 64 funds, as of December 31, 2025. The FundGrade rating was initiated on December 31, 2022. Performance for the ETF for the period ended December 31, 2025, was 40.51% (1 year), 34.20% (3 years), and 20.14% (since inception on January 26, 2022).

HFG has been recognized with a FundGrade A+® award in the Financial Services Equity CIFSC category, which includes 34 funds, as of December 31, 2025. The FundGrade rating was initiated on December 31, 2020. Performance for the ETF for the period ended December 31, 2025, was 23.05% (1 year), 24.10% (3 years), 17.58% (5 years), and 19.61% (since inception on June 26, 2020).

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in per unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and does not take into account sales, redemptions, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Only the returns for periods of one year or greater are annualized returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.