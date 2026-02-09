$1.2 Billion Consumer Debt Portfolio Sold on the EverChain Exchange

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverChain Exchange today announced the sale of a $1.2 billion consumer debt portfolio to certified buyers on the EverChain Exchange.

EverChain is the only debt exchange where creditors can sell debt confidently in a simple, transparent marketplace built with compliance at its core. Share

EverChain CEO Matthew Wratten said, “EverChain is the only debt exchange where creditors can sell debt confidently in a simple, transparent marketplace built with compliance at its core. It’s the place where experienced institutions and first-time buyers and sellers can access a fair and reliable competitive debt market.”

EverChain Exchange provides creditors with a competitive marketplace to sell debt portfolios to qualified buyers for the highest return. From preparing portfolios to running competitive auctions to closing, funding, and automating due diligence, creditors can maintain compliance and post-sale control with their existing teams at no additional cost.

EverChain is one of the largest facilitators of compliant debt-sale solutions and the only true debt exchange in the market. Last year, U.S. lenders charged off more than $200 billion in consumer debt. The EverChain Exchange played a significant role in helping creditors responsibly liquidate and resolve this growing segment of the credit ecosystem.

About EverChain

EverChain is the modern exchange for the debt economy, providing creditors with efficiency, visibility, and accountability across the entire pre-sale, sale, and post-sale lifecycle—within a single unified marketplace. Learn more at www.everchain.com.