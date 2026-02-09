Everybody: Coinbase Is Back Again, with a Karaoke Ode to Crypto in Sunday’s Big Game

Remote-First-Company/SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is making its second appearance in America’s most-watched sporting event, unveiling a new 60-second spot intentionally designed for people to watch together. “Everybody Coinbase” is a karaoke-style ad that invites viewers in every living room, sports bar and watch-party gathering place to unite their voices in a familiar, but slightly tweaked popular tune — “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” — that reinforces crypto’s mainstream appeal. Additional creative extensions are poised to give the campaign legs for well beyond the big game.

With its new ad, Coinbase once again invites viewers of the biggest game in football to engage with one another in a high-energy experience. Just four years ago, in the 2022 final, Coinbase made its national advertising debut with a colorful QR code that bounced around TV screens. The ad unified viewers in tracking the code’s path, generating more than 20 million landing-page hits in just one minute. This year’s ad once again draws viewers in to be part of a greater movement, leveraging the perennial appeal of karaoke in creating special shared moments and forging community connection.

“We didn’t buy an ad — we bought a vibe. Crypto is literally for everybody, and we’re excited to use this moment to bring people together for a shared experience that highlights how the crypto community has grown,” said Catherine Ferdon, Chief Marketing Officer of Coinbase. “52 million Americans have used crypto, and the demographics cut across generational and political divides. At Coinbase, we’re making crypto approachable, accessible, and secure for everybody. We will continue to fight — and now sing — for customers to be a part of the future of finance.”

Alongside its spot in Sunday’s championship game, the ad appears in several creative extensions around the country. Key activations include a takeover in New York’s Times Square as well as an activation on Sphere's Exosphere, the world's largest LED screen, in Las Vegas starting on Sunday, Feb. 8. Another encore screen takeover is planned at the Chase Center in San Francisco during the Golden State Warriors game on Monday, Feb. 9.

The campaign was created in partnership with creative agency Isle of Any, a continuation of its partnership with Coinbase, having collaborated on a series of animated ads for the brand in 2025 that aired during NBA playoffs.

“Super Bowl is often a time when advertising comes ‘at you.’ We wanted to do something big and generous that blurs the line between audience and the brand, playing with what a commercial can be,” said Toby Treyer-Evans, Co-Founder of Isle of Any. “We loved the idea of turning every screen in the country into karaoke, with 150M people inadvertently singing along to Coinbase and our message…hyped up, drinks in hand, belting out everything we wanted to say.”

Follow Coinbase on X, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn to see all the ways “Everybody Coinbase” continues to come to life.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world. More at coinbase.com.

About Isle of Any

Isle of any is an award-winning creative company based in New York. We work with global brands and our own ventures to create new ideas that transform the whole brand experience – from brand advertising to product development, film to immersive, spatial to sound – all of our work looks to move the world forward in some way and create positive behavioural change for our clients and their audience. https://isleofany.com/ @isleofany